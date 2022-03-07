10-year-old kid’s prank reported on flight from Seattle to Orlando, airport officials say

An incident at Orlando International Airport on Sunday night turned out to be a prank, according to airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.

Around 5:30 p.m., the airport received a tip from Alaska Airlines operations staff saying there was a possible incident on board a flight from Seattle.

According to federal sources, a 10-year-old passenger dropped a particular message to another passenger.

Police responded out of caution, but the incident turned out to be a prank, Fennell said.

Passengers said police surrounded the plane with guns only to have a family on board escorted off the plane.

“The parents were like, ‘sorry, that’s my kid’ and they all had to leave,” passenger Tyler Woods said.

Woods and her mother are from Alaska and flew to Orlando ahead of their cruise this week. Woods’ mother said it was scary.

“Especially with everything going on in the world right now. Being on the tarmac for an hour kind of made for a really long day,” Jill Reed said.

No arrests have been made, according to federal sources.

Alaska Airlines released the following statement regarding the incident:

“After Alaska Airlines Flight 16 landed from Seattle to Orlando, it was parked remotely due to a potential threat which was later found not to be credible. Police boarded and cleared the plane. The plane continued to its gate and passengers disembarked as normal. We take safety seriously and apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.