12 Badger DECA students compete in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019 | Local News

Badger High School’s DECA program had 12 members qualified to attend the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, April 23-27. About 16,000 people attended this annual event and it was the first in-person conference since 2019.

Badger students were able to attend sessions with industry speakers, learn leadership skills, network with other members, take career group tests, participate in industry-validated role-playing games and deliver prepared presentations.

Students competing included:

Kara Todd, Grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy

Zoe Sheeks, Grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy

Lucy Pether, Grade 10, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Ellie White, Grade 10, School Company – Food

Wyatt Krueger, Grade 12, School Company – Food

Mason Parent, Grade 12, Business Services Operations Research

Conrad Perez, Grade 12, Hotel and Tourism Operations Research

Makayla Cooper, Grade 12, Hotel and Tourism Operations Research

Liam Gerard, Grade 12, Independent Entrepreneurship Business Planner

Keira Bays, Grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan

Molly Bergstrom, Grade 12, Retail Merchandising

Melynna Arreola-Quiroga, Grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan.

Arreola-Quiroga was selected as one of 20 international finalists at the conference for her 10-page business plan document and presentation.

In addition to the competition, students were able to attend a music concert, take a tour of the Georgia Aquarium, visit the College Football Hall of Fame, walk through the world of Coca-Cola, take a tour of the ‘Atlanta SkyView and experience an official Korean Chapter dinner.