12 Badger DECA students compete in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019 | Local News

12 Badger DECA students compete in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019

Badger High School’s DECA program had 12 members qualified to attend the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, April 23-27. About 16,000 people attended this annual event and it was the first in-person conference since 2019.

Badger students were able to attend sessions with industry speakers, learn leadership skills, network with other members, take career group tests, participate in industry-validated role-playing games and deliver prepared presentations.

Students competing included:

  • Kara Todd, Grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
  • Zoe Sheeks, Grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
  • Lucy Pether, Grade 10, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
  • Ellie White, Grade 10, School Company – Food
  • Wyatt Krueger, Grade 12, School Company – Food
  • Mason Parent, Grade 12, Business Services Operations Research
  • Conrad Perez, Grade 12, Hotel and Tourism Operations Research
  • Makayla Cooper, Grade 12, Hotel and Tourism Operations Research
  • Liam Gerard, Grade 12, Independent Entrepreneurship Business Planner
  • Keira Bays, Grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan
  • Molly Bergstrom, Grade 12, Retail Merchandising
  • Melynna Arreola-Quiroga, Grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan.

Arreola-Quiroga was selected as one of 20 international finalists at the conference for her 10-page business plan document and presentation.

In addition to the competition, students were able to attend a music concert, take a tour of the Georgia Aquarium, visit the College Football Hall of Fame, walk through the world of Coca-Cola, take a tour of the ‘Atlanta SkyView and experience an official Korean Chapter dinner.

