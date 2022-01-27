121 Media, LLC Acquires Star Local Media Family of Hyper-Local Newspapers and Websites | News

121 Media, LLC announced today that it has acquired 14 weekly newspaper titles and related digital assets of Star Media Local from SAW Advisors, LLC. Star Local Media serves the northern and eastern suburban communities of Dallas.

This is the first acquisition of 121 Media, LLC founded by media industry veteran Rick Rogers and his wife, Elizabeth Rogers. 121 Media, LLC is a family owned and operated local media company based in Frisco, Texas.

Star Local Media specializes in delivering quality hyper-local news and information weekly to over 750,000 print and online readers.

Star Local Media’s print publications are delivered to over 215,000 homes each week and offer its local business partners an extensive set of marketing solutions including innovative digital and social marketing services as well as highly effective print advertising packages.

Newspapers acquired include the following titles, as well as the www.starlocalmedia.com website.

American Allen

Chief Carrollton

Celina Record

Coppell’s Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Company

Lake cities Sun

Chief of Lewisville

Little Elm Log

McKinney Courier-Gazette

Mesquite News

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lake Shore Hours

The Colony Mailmaster

Prior to launching 121 Media, LLC, Rick Rogers worked at TownNews, a local media digital solutions company, for the past six years, most recently serving as chief revenue officer. Rick’s roots are in community media, working the majority of his 25 years in writing, editing, management and corporate roles with local media organizations in Missouri and Texas.

“We are extremely pleased and blessed to carry the publishing torch of Star Local Media,” said Rick Rogers, President and CEO of 121 Media, LLC. “Scott Wright, former President and Publisher of Star Local Media, and his team have done a tremendous job serving the communities of the Star Local Media Network since 2016, and 121 Media’s goal is to ensure these publications remain relevant. and an integral part of the readers and local businesses they serve. Scott has been my mentor and friend for over eight years, and I can’t think of a better person to inherit the responsibility of publishing these newspapers and sites. Web than Mr. Wright.

“Quality local news is more important than ever,” added Elizabeth Rogers, co-founder of 121 Media, LLC. “The news we will provide is information that will have a direct impact on the lives of our readers. We’ll be delivering a mix of informative news, stories that will put a smile on your face, and we look forward to continuing the quality city, school and sports coverage our readers have come to expect.

Added Scott Wright, CEO of SAW Advisors, former publisher of Star Local Media publications and websites. “I have worked with Rick Rogers before and have always considered him an honest and intelligent media professional. Together with his wife, Elizabeth, they will carry on the legacy of these newspapers in print and electronic format and give communities something to be proud of. “

Rick and Elizabeth Rogers, residents of Frisco since 2011, look forward to getting involved in the communities served by Star Local Media.

“Being visible and accessible to our readers and advertisers is very important to us,” said Rick. “Over the next few months, we plan to visit each community and spend time with readers, advertisers, city leaders and school officials to get an idea of ​​what they want to see in a community media company. . All of the communities served by the Star Local Media brand are unique, diverse and growing, which is very exciting.

“Elizabeth and I have to say a big thank you to the dedicated and hardworking staff at Star Local Media. We’ve really enjoyed getting to know them over the past few weeks before this transition, and their passion is evident. And, good news, we’re looking to immediately add to our sales and marketing team to help us achieve our goal of growing Star Local Media to be a reflection of the communities we serve and an integral part of the lives of our readers.