13 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benue, Enugu, Imo

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission agents arrested four suspected internet fraudsters at a popular hotel in Makurdi, Benue State.

PUNCH metro learned that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 by members of the commission following credible information about their alleged criminal activities.

A statement from EFCC media and publicity chief Wilson Uwujaren named the suspects as Igba Simon, Edigbo Fredrick, Sunday Nazarethe and one other.

Similarly, six suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Enugu on Monday.

The suspects are Tochukwu Okoro, Okechukwu Ejechie, Nwankwo Okeke, Edeh Emmanuel, Emeka Chukwunonso and Kenechukwu Ekunie.

A statement from Uwujaren said: “They were arrested at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu on the basis of credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“A Toyota Camry car with the YAB 418 AZ license plate was recovered from Tochukwu Okoro, while other incriminating materials, including laptops and cell phones, were recovered from the other suspects.

The anti-transplant agency said the suspects would be charged as soon as the investigation was completed.

Likewise, the Imo State Police Command announced on Monday that it had arrested three suspected internet fraudsters on the run.

State Police spokesman Bala Elkana told our correspondent in Owerri that the suspects, Chidiebere Nwaguma, 23; 20-year-old Chukwuemeka Johnson; and Maduka Vincent, 22, were arrested on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Orogwe, in the Owerri West State Local Government Area.

Elkana revealed that three laptops, three iPhones and a few envelopes of substances suspected of being Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects, who hail from Idemeogwa in the Mbaitoli local government area.

The police spokesman added that the state police commissioner, Abutu Yaro, had ordered the suspects to be brought to justice.

Elkana said: “On May 20, acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Imo State Police Command Tactical Unit arrested a syndicate of notorious Internet fraudsters, who were on the run. for a series of cybercrimes they committed in Imo and neighboring states. . ”

