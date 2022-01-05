150 acres of farmland in Oxford, Cochranville permanently preserved – Daily Local

WEST CHESTER — Over 150 acres of farmland in Cochranville and Oxford will be preserved through state and county investments in farmland preservation.

“Local farms are already partners in preserving our agricultural heritage, supporting our economy and helping to ensure access to fresh and nutritious food,” said Senator Carolyn Comitta, member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Business rural. “With these investments, they are also partners in conserving the open spaces and scenic rural areas that continue to define County Chester. “

The farms, which are being preserved through investments from the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program, are:

The Larry W. and John D. Althouse Farm, a 53-acre ranch in Cochranville, received $ 174,690 from the state program.

David K. and Katie F. King Farm, a 55-acre dairy farm in Oxford, received $ 14,500 from the state program and $ 204,350 from the county program.

The Stewart Ramsey and Wendy Komnik Farm, a 28-acre horse farm in Cochranville, received $ 6,520 from the state program and $ 136,517 from the county program.

Peter L. Temple Farm, a 15-acre farm in Cochranville, received $ 4,000 from the state program and $ 61,700 from the county program.

These farms, along with David and Phoebe McElhenny Farm, an 18-acre crop and livestock farm in Honeybrook, received a total of $ 202,425 for the state and $ 511,556 for total land preservation funding. Chester County Farms. The farmland is part of 2,569 acres on 30 farms across Pennsylvania protected from future development with more than $ 7.2 million in state, county and township dollars.

Last year, the Commonwealth approved 166 conservation easements covering 14,397 acres that will permanently remain productive farms.

Pennsylvania leads the country in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production. The Farmland Preservation Program, also known as the Pennsylvania Farm Conservation Easement Purchase Program, was developed to strengthen Pennsylvania’s farm economy and protect prime farmland. This program allows state and county governments to purchase conservation easements from farmers.

Since 1988, the program has purchased permanent conservation easements on 5,979 farms in Pennsylvania, covering 606,215 acres in 58 counties, and ensuring they will remain farms into the future.