2022 College World Series results: Homerun-fueled Ole Miss heads to Game 1 over Oklahoma

For Ole Miss, the theme for Game 1 of the College World Series Finals was power.

Power pitching, power swings – it was a dominant display from the Rebels on the mound and at home plate. And it was that power that helped them to a 10-3 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.

Ole Miss did most of her damage in the eighth inning, smashing back-to-back homers — the first time in a College World Series game since LSU did it in 1998.

Ole Miss is 1 win away from a national championship! 📺ESPN#MCWS X @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/OHrjxVSvNd — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022

The pick of the bunch was Calvin Harris’ 430-foot moon shot into right-center field, which sent his teammates — and the largely pro Ole Miss crowd — into a frenzy.

Harris’ dinger was one of four long balls the Rebels hit Saturday night. Their hitters were a threat all night collecting 16 hits, the most in a College World Series Finals game since 2008.

But much of Ole Miss Saturday’s success has also come from the bump. It all started with the second Jack Dougherty. He entered the College World Series final with an ERA over 5.00.

He was largely untouchable on Saturday, however. He took a perfect game in the sixth inning and at one point struck out five consecutive batters. It was the kind of show you remember.

9 up, 9 down as JFD hits to the side!@JackDougherty7 | #OleMaha pic.twitter.com/WfqSEP4kh3 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022

And when Dougherty faltered in the sixth, the Rebels found another pitcher to stop the Sooners. Freshman Mason Nichols came in, dragged the Rebels out of a bases-laden traffic jam, then fired a wideside strike in the seventh.

Mass 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 💰 📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/4Ab9QDFdeP — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022

After their dominating display, the Rebels are now one win away from capturing their first national championship in school history.

The Sporting News followed live score updates and highlights for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma. Follow the results of Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series below.

Ole Miss Baseball Score vs. Oklahoma

1 2 3 4 5 6 seven 8 9 F Ole Miss 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 ten Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3

College World Series Live Updates, Game 1 Highlights

(all Eastern times)

10:37 p.m. – And that’s it! Pettis strikes and Ole Miss wins Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series.

10:21 p.m. – Ole Miss set up two more on the board in the top of the ninth, extending their lead to 10-3. The Rebels are three out of Game 1 of the College World Series Finals.

9:55 p.m. – Oklahoma retires a run after Pettis scores on a Blake Robertson single. However, that’s all the Sooners get. OU had one round left to get back into the game.

9:45 p.m. – Just when it looked like the Sooners had retired in the eighth inning, Ole Miss decides to power up.

Umpires rightly call off a steal from Ole Miss after Chatagnier’s foot slipped from the third base bag.

No problem for TJ McCants, however, who fired one into the stands after Chase Martinez laid down a breaking ball in the middle of the area.

Not to be outdone, Harris smashed a ball 430 feet into center field on the very next at-bat. I must like back-to-back valets.

And you know what’s better than two consecutive circuits? Three consecutive circuits! Bench also knocked one down to the left center field wall — the first time a team has hit back-to-back home runs in the College World Series since LSU in 1998.

The Rebels blow up the game, now lead 8-2. What a sleeve!

9:36 p.m. – Ole Miss is doing everything in her power to put this game aside early. Chain a pair of singles to start the eighth inning. Let’s see if they can kick things off and give their bullpen a little more work in the final two innings.

9:30 p.m. – This is how we are out of danger! Nichols kicks to the side and lands a small punch as he struts towards the dugout. Still 4-2 rebels. The Sooners had six outs left to get back into the game.

Mass 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 💰 📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/4Ab9QDFdeP — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022

9:21 p.m. – After some problems at the start of the seventh, Oklahoma came out of the round unscathed. Let’s see if they can put some more pressure on Nichols and the Rebels in the bottom of the seventh.

9:15 p.m. – Spikerman comes in to score on a step, reducing the Rebels’ lead to 2. However, Nichols induces a ground ball to get out of the inning before anything else comes out of it.

4-2 The rebels head up the seventh.

9:02 p.m. – Mason Nichols enters the game for Dougherty and strikes out the first batter he sees with a mean upstairs slider. He is one ball away from coming out of this round unscathed.

8:56 p.m. – Now things get interesting. Dougherty walks Spikerman around, loading the bases while ending Dougherty’s night in the process.

Despite struggling in round six, Dougherty was largely impressive. His final pitch line proves it: five innings, six strikeouts and only three hits allowed.

8:53 p.m. – There’s this chaos that the Sooners like to cause on the base path. Kendall Pettis sets up a bunt perfectly along the first base line, getting to first base with ease. The throw to first is wide, driving the lead runner home.

Oklahoma finally on set. 4-1 now with two over and no over.

8:51 p.m. – Can the Sooners start a rally? Consecutive singles put two without an out. This is the first adversity that Dougherty faces today. The arms are heating up in the bullpen, but it looks like Ole Miss is letting Dougherty figure it out.

8:48 p.m. – Dougherty finally gives up his first base runner after Jackson Nicklaus lined up a single in center field. Impressive display from Dougherty, whose bid for a perfect play ends at 15 out.

8:47 p.m. – Oklahoma needs to beat again and we’ll see if they can do anything to crack Dougherty.

8:39 p.m. – Bennett gives a first single to Peyton Chatagnier. Slowly but surely crawling towards 100 locations.

8:35 p.m. – When you’re good, you’re lucky. Wallace Clark lines up a ball on Dougherty’s foot and it looks destined to be a hit.

But Jacob Gonzalez reacts quickly and throws a pitch to first base to keep Dougherty’s perfect play intact. Sensational display from Dougherty so far.

8:29 p.m. – Bennett gives up three times in a row, including two strikeouts. However, unless the Sooners’ bats come to life, it looks like the outcome is going one way.

8:24 p.m. – Dougherty has retired seven of his last nine batters. Always perfect in four rounds. What a performance so far.

8:14 p.m. – Bennett finds his footing after giving up an opening single, inducing a pair of groundouts before pulling Bench out. The Sooners need their bats to come to life as soon as possible.

8:05 p.m. – Dougherty cooks on gas. Scratched to the side to complete his third perfect run. Oklahoma hasn’t come close to making good contact on the ball so far. 4-0 Rebels in three sets.

9 up, 9 down as JFD hits to the side!@JackDougherty7 | #OleMaha pic.twitter.com/WfqSEP4kh3 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022

7:52 p.m. – Tim Elko does what Tim Elko does best. Bennett throws a meatball to the middle of the plate and Elko pumps it to the opposite court for a first homer. OR digging into a small hole early.

7:50 p.m. – Dougherty seems locked in early. Two perfect runs for second to start the game. Ole Miss still leads 3-0.

7:41 p.m. – Bennett just isn’t finding his groove early. He got two strikeouts to start the inning but gave up a field single to Calvin Harris.

Followed that with a wild pitch that sent Harris down to second. Justin Bench pushes it with a smoke single between second and shortstop. The Rebels’ lead increases to 3-0.

7:31 p.m. – Three up, three down for Dougherty. Comes out first in 14 throws. That will be enough for the rebels.

7:27 p.m. – Jack Dougherty takes over for Ole Miss. John Spikerman leads for the Sooners.

7:25 p.m. – Ole Miss added another after shortstop Peyton Graham threw a fly ball. The Rebels lead 2-0 in the bottom half of the first.

7:17 p.m. – And first blood goes to Ole Miss! Kevin Graham hits a ball beyond third base, easily scoring Elko. The Rebels lead 1-0 early in the first.

7:14 p.m. – After two quick outs, Rebels slugger Tim Elko singled and took second on a wild pitch.

7:07 p.m. – About two minutes from the first pitch. Southpaw Jake Bennett on the mound for the Sooners.

How to watch Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series Finals

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Direct: ESPN+, fuboTV

ESPN will provide coverage of the 2022 College World Series. Game 1 will air on ESPN. Viewers can also catch the action on ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

“Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasters Eduardo Perez and Karl Ravech will be joined in the booth by Ben McDonald. Dani Wexelman will round out ESPN’s coverage as a traveling reporter.

2022 University World Series Schedule

Saturday June 25

Game 1 Time TV Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Sunday June 26

Game 2 Time TV Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Monday, June 27

Game 3* Time TV Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 7 p.m. ET ESPN

*if necessary