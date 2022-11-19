2022 World Cup squad preview: Costa Rica | Soccer News

The 2014 quarter-finalists are used to punching above their weight at World Cups.

World Cup appearances: Five

Titles: 0

Best finish: Quarter-finals (2014)

Biggest win: 3-1 v Uruguay (2014)

Most appearances: Celso Borges (154)

Layouts: Spain (23 November), Japan (27 November), Germany (1 December)

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Key player: Bryan Ruiz

Costa Rica became the 32nd and final team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by beating New Zealand 1-0 in the intercontinental qualifiers in June.

Although ‘Los Ticos’ waited until the final qualifier to book their place at Qatar 2022, they have had an impressive run at the tournament since their debut in 1990.

The Central American team’s best result came in 2014, when they reached the quarter-finals where they were eliminated on penalties by the Netherlands. It ended a glorious run that started with a 3-1 win over Uruguay, followed by a shock 1-0 win over the former champions Italy and a goalless draw against Italy. England.

They topped their group and beat Greece in the Round of 16 on penalties.

This performance turned the team’s luck as some of the players were signed by some of the biggest clubs in world football.

On their 1990 World Cup debut, Costa Rica won two out of three group matches, including a 2-1 win over Sweden, to progress. They didn’t make it past the group stage in 2002 and 2006 and missed out on qualifying for the 2010 edition.

The last World Cup saw them earn a single point thanks to a draw against Switzerland.

Heading into this World Cup, Costa Rica have won just one of their first seven qualifiers, but have turned the tide by winning six of their last seven and earning a playoff berth. Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell and Keylor Navas put all their experience on the line as the team managed to get favorable results when it mattered.

Costa Rica are managed by Luis Fernando Suarez, who is no stranger to the World Cup. Suarez led Ecuador and Honduras at the tournament and wants to do better in Qatar.

“My third World Cup is an obsession for me,” he said ahead of the qualifiers.

“The main thing is to be able to choose people who are not just players but who are fit to be part of the national team, who are good for it.”

The 62-year-old is likely to have a number of veterans in the squad when he releases his playing XI on November 23.

Joel Campbell, a forward with 118 games and 25 goals to his name, is expected to lead the attack along with 22-year-old rising star Anthony Contreras. Captain Bryan Ruiz and Los Ticos most capped player Celso Borges will run the show from midfield.

Costa Rica have a solid defense with players like Juan Pablo Vargas and Oscar Duarte. Keylor Navas played a crucial role in securing his side’s qualification for the tournament when he held off New Zealand during the qualifiers.

Despite a history of upsets, Los Ticos may struggle to get past the group stage. They are placed in Group E, the so-called Group of Death, along with former champions Spain and Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan.

Despite a string of decent results in their last competitive games, the Central Americans will have the odds against them.

A shock win or a few draws against their most beloved opponents would make for an impressive run in Qatar.