3 days left! Support Vermont’s only online daily news publisher

Dear reader,

Most Vermont news outlets choose between in-depth reporting and daily news coverage. But here at VTDigger, we do it all.

There are only three days left to support our rigorous daily information operations during our Summer Member Drive. Become a member now and help keep our unwavering approach to local news possible.

Our reporters understand that Vermonters shouldn’t have to sacrifice daily news for hard-hitting investigative journalism.

We work hard to deliver 8-10 critical and timely stories six days a week, in addition to the longer investigative pieces that have become a hallmark of our reporting.

Daily news is essential to Vermonters’ ability to connect and respond to the world around them. Daily news includes breaking news like our coverage of the recent Woodstock incident, results of Selectboard and City Council meetings, and local events, like celebrations and protests.

We cannot do this daily work without the regular support of our readers. Participate today to keep our fearless journalism free, rigorous and uncompromising!

In pursuit of the truth,

Libby Johnson

Director of development

Become a VTDigger member today

Online: vtdigger.org/donate

Call: (802) 225-6791

Mail: Make checks payable to VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Our mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds government accountable to the public, and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our tax identification number is 27-1553931

Did you know that VTDigger is a non-profit organization? Our journalism is made possible by donations from our members. If you appreciate what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to everyone.