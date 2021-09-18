5 new inductees Saturday at the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

A New York columnist who moved to Virginia City in 1950 to revive the newspaper Mark Twain wrote a century earlier, the former head of the Nevada Press Association and three reporters whose signatures were in the north’s largest publication of Nevada for decades enter the State Hall of Fame newspaper.

Lucius Beebee, who died 1966, Barry Smith, Ray Hagar, Frank X. Mullen and Lenita Powers are to be officially inducted into the Association’s Press Association Hall of Fame and the annual convention and awards banquet Nevada Press Foundation Saturday in Reno.

The press association convention, which was also canceled last year due to COVID-19, opens on Friday with an informal meeting hosted by the Reno Gazette-Journal at its new headquarters in downtown Reno and ends Saturday with the annual awards banquet.

Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a Saturday luncheon.

Beebee joined the New York Herald Tribune in 1929 and wrote a union column titled “This New York,” chronicling the city’s “cafe society” from the 1930s to 1944 before he and his longtime partner Charles Clegg did. relocate to the historic mining town of Virginia City.

They bought the Virginia City News and launched it as Territorial Enterprise in 1952, restoring the newspaper where Samuel Clemens had written under his famous pseudonym, Mark Twain. Beebee wrote a column called “That Was the West”, covering everything from history to literature and food.

Smith worked in newspapers in Illinois and Colorado before becoming editor in 1996 of the Nevada Appeal in Carson City, where he wrote a weekly column and daily editorials while editing much of the daily copy.

Smith became the executive director of the Nevada Press Association in 2006 and has been the voice of Nevada journalists, arguing in dozens of legislature hearings to improve state laws on open meetings and public recordings. He retired from the press association in 2018.

Hagar got his first job at age 17 as a sports reporter for the Reno Evening Gazette and the Nevada State Journal in 1970, and continued to cover sports and politics in northern Nevada for 50 years. He worked for the Garnerville Record-Courier and the Sparks Tribune before returning to the Evening Gazette and State Journal in 1977.

Hagar grabbed national headlines when angry New York Yankees manager Billy Martin hit him in an interview. Hagar told The Associated Press that Martin objected to one of his questions and wanted to see his notes. Hagar refused, holding his notes behind his back as Martin reached out to grab them and then punched him.

Hagar worked as a sports editor for the El Paso Times from 1987 to 1993 before returning to the Reno Gazette Journal to cover politics. Since 2003, he has co-hosted with Sam Shad on Nevada Newsmakers.

Mullen co-founded the student newspaper at Metropolitan State University of Denver in 1979. He worked for the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Rocky Mountain Business Journal, and the Denver Post before joining the Reno Gazette Journal in 1988, where he spent most of his life. his 25 years of investigating. projects.

Mullen taught journalism at the University of Nevada at Reno for over a dozen years and still teaches at Truckee Meadows Community College. He is the author of a book about the unfortunate pioneers who resorted to cannibalism when they got stranded in a snowstorm in the Sierra, “The Donner Party Chronicles: A Day-by-Day Account of a Doomed Wagon Train, 1846-1847 “. He came out of retirement last year to relaunch the Reno News & Review website.

Powers began her 43-year career with the Reno Gazette Journal in 1972 on what was then called the “Women’s Page,” before reporting on federal and state courts, the legislature, kindergarten to grade 12. and higher education.

Powers went on to work as the city’s deputy editor while writing jaw-dropping articles and a popular column throughout the 1990s, tackling everything from politics to his own family.