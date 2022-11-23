73% of New York high schools don’t have newspapers, new report finds

Emely Ou Feng dreams of being an investigative journalist one day. But the 16-year-old didn’t have many opportunities to pursue that goal in school for one simple reason: her Brooklyn campus doesn’t have a student newspaper.

“Since I guess my freshman year, I kind of knew I wanted to be a journalist,” said Emely, a junior at John Dewey High School. “I should be supported by my school, you know, to pursue my passion.”

Instead, Emely found outside programs and internships to hone her craft, although her school had recently started offering a journalism option and she jumped at the chance to enroll.

Emily is not alone. About 73% of high schools in the city do not have student newspapers or websites, according to a new study led by Geanne Belton, journalism professor and director of the high school journalism program at Baruch College, which is part of the City. University of New York. .

“I think it’s a huge loss for a school and for the students when there’s no newspaper,” Belton said, “especially now with the importance of mastery education. ‘information”.

Advocates for student journalism argue that newsgathering programs are essential, providing opportunities to develop writing skills, build community, empower school leaders, and develop a more representative pipeline of professional journalists across the board. racially and socio-economically. Some of the city’s high schools already have powerful newspapers that repeatedly break the news, sending mainstream news outlets scrambling to match their reporting.

But it is up to each school to manage and fund student information operations, and many schools face competing demands, from helping students catch up academically to providing more activities. related to STEM. Diaries can be cumbersome to manage, especially when student interest fluctuates or supporting staff members leave.

Students have unequal access to newspapers

Between 2021 and 2022, Belton and a team of research assistants surveyed nearly every public high school to find out if they had new female student operations. Although historical data is limited, there is some evidence that student newspapers have declined over the past 15 years, although exactly by how much is unclear. Belton’s team also found wide disparities in access to newspapers across the city based on race, geography and poverty status.

High schools in Queens and Staten Island are much more likely to have newspapers than those in the Bronx or Brooklyn. More than three-quarters of schools with the highest concentrations of white and Asian American students have newspapers, while only 8% of schools with a high concentration of black students and 16% of those with a higher proportion of students Latinos do, according to the report.

All of the special schools, which are among the most selective high schools in the city, have student newspapers. (The study does not include charter schools and some alternative programs, including District 75, which enrolls students with greater disabilities.)

Jose Santana, a junior at Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School in the Bronx, said he wanted the school to have a news agency, in part to publicize extracurricular activities other than sports. During his freshman year, the school started a radio club, but he said it was mainly promoted through email and soon fell through in part due to lack of interest.

A student press organization could help “students talk about the things that are going on,” Jose said. “It would certainly be useful to promote the clubs.” Jose has also pursued off-campus journalism opportunities, working as an intern on a podcast called “Miseducation” which focuses on educational inequality.

Outside groups are working to fill the gaps

There are growing efforts to increase the number of new student operations. As part of his survey, Belton asked high schools that don’t have student newspapers if they were interested in starting one. She has launched a training program for educators who have expressed an interest, covering everything from the nuts and bolts of writing a story to which website platform to use. And with outside funding, she was able to start handing out a $1,000 honorarium to teachers to help get them started.

“We’re really trying to get newspapers going again,” Belton said, adding that the goal is to launch 25 new student newspapers by the end of 2023. (Belton’s survey and training program was financially supported by Google News Initiative and The Charles H. Revson Foundation. Chalkbeat also receives funding from Revson.)

However, training is only the first step. “For some schools, if they’re running a press club, they’re competing with a lot of different clubs and student time,” Belton said. “It is necessary to interest the pupils when many pupils do not know what a school newspaper is.”

Bronx teacher David Fulco knows how thorough the process is. After participating in Belton’s training earlier this year and, with the support of his school’s leaders, he recruited about 17 juniors to start a news organization. Armed with plenty of practical advice from Belton and having worked as a journalist earlier in his career, he figured they would have no trouble publishing at least twenty articles by the end of the school year. They released almost five.

“I’ve worked with newspapers before. I worked in a newsroom. It was extremely difficult,” said Fulco, who teaches English at The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology. “It’s a whole new kind of writing that they’re being asked to do. It needs an overhaul, which they hate. It requires assembly, which is so difficult. In addition, he found that he had to prepare detailed lessons, which took time to create.

Fulco is hopeful that the school newspaper will take hold and grow. “There is gratification in seeing your work, but it’s not as instantaneous as the gratification they can get through their social media,” he said. “They see a newspaper as an agent of change, even more than a student council.”

Denisse Merino, a senior at Leadership and Public Service High School in Manhattan, has seen the impact of her own journalism. His school started a student press organization after participating in Belton’s training. Last month, Denisse wrote an article criticizing the school administration for not scheduling field trips specifically for the senior class, including field trips to museums or college tours.

The school administration initially “rejected” the idea, according to the article. But after the story broke, Principal Philip Santos met Denisse and two other students and agreed to monthly field trips, including a trip to the movies later this month.

Santos said the article reminded him that the upper class saw much of their high school experience disrupted by the pandemic, which hit during his freshman year and limited opportunities for field trips. “The newspaper, his article and his discussions with his friends were just successful,” Santos said. “I’m very proud of her.”

For her part, Denisse “felt really excited and grateful” for the story’s impact. “We were able to make ourselves heard,” she wrote in a text.

Other efforts to expand access to student journalism are also beginning to develop. The Bell, an organization that provides training and support for student journalists, is leading a coalition of young journalists made up of students, advocates and professional media (including Chalkbeat) to start finding solutions.

“New York City is the media capital of the world, but we have youth media deserts all over the city and it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Taylor McGraw, executive director of The Bell. “We are going to need investments from the big players in this ecosystem – the DOE, the CUNY system and the media.”

Students began to lobby Schools Chancellor David Banks on whether he could support more aggressive efforts to develop student journalism, especially as he emphasized options for career-oriented education.

During a press conference with student journalists, a student from Susan Wagner High School in Staten Island asked Banks if the Department of Education plans to increase access to student journalism opportunities, especially given the wide disparities in the students who have access to them.

Banks acknowledged the issue was not “a priority,” but left the door open for change.

“Anything that raises student voices is important to me,” he said.

Alex Zimmerman is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering New York’s public schools. Contact Alex at [email protected]