8Greens and Save the Children announce global partnership

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – 8Greens and Save the Children announce, On the occasion of World Hunger Day, their one-year global partnership to support children around the world in an effort to raise awareness of the causes of hunger and malnutrition.

“We are delighted to announce our global partnership with Save the children on World Hunger Day. There is no greater goal than to ensure that all children have access to good nutrition and 8 Greens is happy to support an organization that shares this conviction, ”said Dawn russell, Founder of 8Greens.

8 Greens pledged in the first month of the partnership to match any donation made to 8Greens.com and will continue to raise vital funds through employee fundraisers, corporate donations, as well as giving to customers the possibility of making a donation to the caisse throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to partner with 8Greens to help improve the lives of children who need it most. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on vulnerable families and children around the world, exacerbating problems of poverty, including access to health services and nutrition. and education. Our partnership will help ensure that children have good food to fuel their imaginations and help them grow up healthy and strong, ”said Caroline whatley, President of Global Partnerships at Save the Children.

About Save the Children

Save the Children exists to help every child reach their full potential. In over 100 countries, including the UK, we’re making sure children stay safe, healthy and learn, and change the future for good. We are finding new ways to reach children no matter where they grow up. For a century, we have stood up for children’s rights and made sure their voices are heard.

We make sure children have enough nutritious food to eat to grow up happy and healthy. Our hunger and nutrition programs help millions of people every year, with teams based in countries where children are most vulnerable to malnutrition. The focus is on the first 1000 days of a child’s life, as this is an essential window for optimizing their growth. The work of our global teams and national partners includes helping families with cash, food stamps, counseling on nutrition and breasWeeding, and medical treatment to help children fight malnutrition. We need a world where no child goes hungry in the first place – that’s why we’re also helping communities grow their own good food and calling on leaders to fund nutrition plans.

About 8Greens

8Greens, launched in 2015, is the first effervescent tablet that contains eight potent greens: kale, spinach, chlorella, blue-green algae, spirulina, aloe vera, wheat grass and barley grass. Made without sugar, 8Greens offers a simple and convenient way to support immunity and improve overall health in today’s busy world. 8Greens is available from Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Amazon, Sephora, Target and 8Greens.com

