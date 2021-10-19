Acceleration Partners named Best Performance Marketing Agency at the International Performance Marketing Awards

BOSTON, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Acceleration Partners, the world’s leading partner marketing agency, is delighted to announce that it has won the award for Best Performance Marketing Agency at the International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMA) of This year. This is the fifth consecutive year that Acceleration Partners and its clients have been honored by IPMAs.

“I would like to congratulate our team, clients and partners who were recognized for their excellent work at the 2021 International Performance Marketing Awards,” said CEO and Founder of Robert Glazer Acceleration Partners. The past year has presented some unique challenges, but our team has shown incredible resilience and resourcefulness in helping our clients through an unprecedented time. Our team at Acceleration Partners always strives to deliver world-class results to our clients, and I am grateful to work with a team that sets the standard in partnership marketing. ”

The IPMAs celebrate the achievements of the performance marketing community while recognizing the rapid expansion of the industry on a global scale. The Acceleration Partners team, which has more than 200 employees, implements service programs in 40 countries, is fluent in 20 languages ​​and manages approximately $ 3.8 billion in affiliate revenue for client programs. In 2020, Acceleration Partners increased the number of clients managed by global teams by 45%.

“I am very grateful to be part of the amazing team at Acceleration Partners,” said Sarah johnson dayes, Client Director of Acceleration Partners. “As a completely remote company from the start, we appreciate the importance of building meaningful relationships and fostering strong teamwork and communication within the customer service team and the company within its together. Our team provides unparalleled service by constantly raising the bar for performance-based performance in the marketing industry and delivering the best results to our customers and partners. “

About Accelerator Partners

Acceleration Partners is the world’s leading partnership marketing agency. By focusing on better people, better processes and better performance, our team sets the standard for how brands effectively develop and refine their marketing partnerships around the world.

A trusted partner agency of major brands, our team of seasoned marketers and industry experts help businesses build meaningful, lasting, performance-based relationships with strategic partners.

Acceleration Partners has received several prestigious awards and accolades for our customer service and culture, including “Best Agency” (International Performance Marketing Awards), “Best Workplaces” (Inc.), “Best Places to Work” (Glassdoor), “Most Committed to work-life balance “(Digiday).

