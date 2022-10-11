Advertising regulator bans seven misleading ads in government newspapers

The British advertising regulator has banned seven advertisements in government newspapers because of their misleading appearance.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the so-called “advertorials”, which appeared in a local newspaper in March, were clearly not identifiable as advertisements.

Advertorials are commercial advertisements presented in the form of articles. According to the rules, it must be obvious that these articles are paid and not normal editorial content.

MPs had complained about the placements, which sought to promote the government’s “upgrading” policy.

The department was then led by Tory MP Michael Gove, who has since returned to backbench.

They appeared on March 13 on the websites of Grimsby Telegraph, Derby Telegraph, Birmingham Mail, Leicester Mercury and Newcastle Chronicleand on Cornwall Live and Wales online.

The ASA said that although the ads were tagged, the statements did not refer to the government upgrade service that paid for them.

The regulator also said it was also unclear from the accompanying disclaimer that the following article would also be an advertisement.

The ASA said the “infomercial” label on the homepage was small and likely to be overlooked by readers.

“We therefore concluded that the advertisements were not obviously identifiable as marketing communications,” the ASA said.

“Ads should no longer appear in their current form. We have told the Department of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities and Reach Plc to ensure that all future marketing communications are prominently displayed and clearly identifiable as such.

The complaints to the ASA were made by Labor MPs Lisa Nandy and Alex Norris.

Newspaper publisher Reach said readers would have seen the advertorials through a Facebook or Google ad or the paper’s homepage, and all paths to the pages were obviously labeled as marketing communications.

The Communities Department has been approached to comment on this story.