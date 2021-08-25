Afghanistan Live: Unknown How Many Will Be Left Behind Evacuation, Says British Foreign Minister | World news



14:25

A group of 200 workers who have kept World Bank projects in Afghanistan for the past 10 years until they lose their jobs last week have sent a desperate appeal to the UK government to save them from urgently.

“Please help us before we kill,” they said in a message to the world during a protest on Wednesday at a secret location in Kabul.

The group of men and women are terrified of being left behind, targeted by the Taliban and murdered.

One of the group, who emailed the Guardian, said:



When the Taliban occupied Kabul, the World Bank closed its office in Kabul and now the employees are in a state of desperation. Their only wish is to present them to the SIV or the PFRA to save them and their families. Our lives are like prisoners and we are between life and death. … Please help us before we kill.

A banner read during their demonstration today: