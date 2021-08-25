Afghanistan Live: Unknown How Many Will Be Left Behind Evacuation, Says British Foreign Minister | World news

14:35

A video by LA Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos shows what it looks like on the ground near the Baron Hotel, which the UK is using to process refugees.

Nabih
(@nabihbulos)

#Afghan-s with permission to evacuate to the #UK gather for treatment near the Hotel Baron. Gargantuan queues. pic.twitter.com/dX5YYW7BIN


25 August 2021









14:25

World Bank guards call for UK government protection

Lisa O'Carroll

A group of 200 workers who have kept World Bank projects in Afghanistan for the past 10 years until they lose their jobs last week have sent a desperate appeal to the UK government to save them from urgently.

“Please help us before we kill,” they said in a message to the world during a protest on Wednesday at a secret location in Kabul.

The group of men and women are terrified of being left behind, targeted by the Taliban and murdered.

One of the group, who emailed the Guardian, said:

When the Taliban occupied Kabul, the World Bank closed its office in Kabul and now the employees are in a state of desperation. Their only wish is to present them to the SIV or the PFRA to save them and their families. Our lives are like prisoners and we are between life and death. … Please help us before we kill.

A banner read during their demonstration today:

All the embassies have already relocated their security staff, but we still have [sic] left here, and our lives are on [sic] danger.

Our lives are threatened, please accept our asylum.

Update









14:05

Afghanistan: 2,000 people who worked for the UK still not airlifted

Dan Sabbagh

Two thousand Afghan interpreters and others who worked for the British government have yet to be airlifted from Kabul by the RAF, defense sources said as the emergency evacuation reaches its final stages.

There also remain an unidentified number of “special cases” – human rights activists, judges, LGBTQ + advocates and others – placed on a special list by the Foreign Office awaiting release, as well as a small number of Britons. uninationals.









13:59

Helene pidd

Meanwhile, an investigation in the UK today learned that a five-year-old Afghan refugee who died after falling from a hotel window was found atop a nearby multi-story car park.

Mohammed Munib Majeedi, known as Munib, fell from a ninth-floor window at the Oyo Metropolitan Hotel in Sheffield, where he was in quarantine with his family after arriving from Afghanistan last Wednesday.

Update









13:36

A little more details from AP on the news France should stop evacuations in the hours or days to come.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said France would continue its evacuation operation in Kabul “for as long as possible”. However, he added, “we will probably have to anticipate a few hours, perhaps a few days before” the departure of US forces from Kabul airport.

“We will continue as long as possible,” he said. “Due to the extreme tension on the ground (…) and the scheduled departure of the American forces, these evacuations are a real race against time.”

Attal declined to say how many people are still awaiting evacuation by France in Kabul. A 10th flight carrying evacuees landed in Paris on Wednesday, with 21 French and 220 Afghan nationals on board, including 130 children, according to the French Office for Immigration and Integration.

In total, at least 1,720 Afghans and 100 French have been evacuated by France since the start of the operation last week. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that France would evacuate Afghans who worked for the country as well as activists and other people at risk.

Update









13:22

Severin Carrell

The British Foreign Secretary has been asked to help evacuate two Afghan aid workers employed by a Scottish charity established in memory of kidnapped aid worker Linda Norgrove.

Norgrove was killed in a rescue attempt by US Special Forces after her kidnapping in Afghanistan in 2010. Her parents, Lorna and John Norgrove, started a foundation in her name that has since helped secure scholarships for 200 women Afghan women, 100 of whom are being trained to become doctors.

The couple asked for emergency aid to help evacuate the two foundation workers, who are sisters, one of whom has a husband and a toddler. They are Hazaras, an ethnic minority that emphasizes the education of girls and has been persecuted by the Taliban.









13:19

France to end evacuations in Afghanistan in the hours or days to come

France will end evacuation operations from Afghanistan in the coming hours or days before the August 31 deadline, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

However, the spokesperson was unable to set a specific deadline for ending his evacuations in Afghanistan, as the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops approached with no sign that the Taliban might allow an extension.









13:07

André Roth

The Taliban have captured more than 100 Russian-made helicopters in various operating states, the head of a Russian state arms exporter said, but will be largely unable to use them with limited access to maintenance crews and to spare parts.

When the Taliban invaded the Afghan army and took control of large stockpiles of weapons and vehicles, they also captured at least 100 Mi-17 Hip helicopters, a Russian-made transport aircraft purchased by the United States. for the Afghan armed forces because it was comparatively cheaper. and easier to fly than the US-made UH-60 Black Hawks.

“The helicopter fleet there is large – more than 100 Mi-17 helicopters of various types,” said Alexander Mikheev, head of Russian state exporter Rosoboronexporter, according to the Interfax news agency. “Of course, this fleet requires repairs, maintenance and a supply of spare parts.” Much of the fleet could already be grounded, he said.









1:00 p.m.

Lorenzo Tondo

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged G7 leaders to redirect funds intended for Afghan military forces towards humanitarian aid.

“Italy will redirect these resources which were intended for the military forces in Afghanistan towards humanitarian aid and I ask you all to join in this commitment, in a manner compatible with the situation in your countries”, according to sources present at the summit virtual, the Italian news agency Ansa reported.

According to Milex, the independent Italian agency A follow-up project focusing on military spending, Italy has spent 8.7 billion euros since 2001 during its mission in Afghanistan.

Draghi stressed the need to “maintain a contact channel even after the August 31 deadline and the possibility of safe transit from Afghanistan.”

“In addition,” he added, “we must ensure that international organizations also have access to Afghanistan after this deadline.”

The Italian prime minister also urged the G7 to involve Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Wednesday that some 3,741 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul on 44 flights, and 2,659 of them are already in Italy.









12:45 p.m.

Hungary’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are coming to an end after 500 people were airlifted from Kabul, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

“The exact time will be announced by the army commander, which could happen as early as today,” Szijjarto said, adding that most of the evacuees were Afghan nationals who had supported a Hungarian charity or Hungarian troops there. -low.

A plane carrying 240 Afghan nationals including 126 children landed in Budapest on Wednesday. It was not clear whether there were other nationals on the plane as well.

Hungary, which opposes irregular migration to Europe, has rejected any plans to welcome large numbers of Afghan refugees.

Update


Source link

About Erin Redding

