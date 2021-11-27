Ahmaud Arbery: Justice almost refused

Legislatively speaking

By Senator Lena C. Taylor

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in the town of Brunswick, located in Glynn County, Georgia. With Brunswick being about four hours from Cobb County, Georgia, the story sparked a set of circumstances that would draw a straight line from Arbery to Cobb County namesake Thomas Cobb. A former United States Senator, Representative, Superior Court Judge, and slave owner, in 1858 Cobb also wrote the book “An Inquiry into the Law of Negro Slavery in the United States of America.”

Cobb peddled all of the usual black racist tropes of the time, including mental inferiority, excessive physical strength, and the idea that blacks lacked moral character. His opinions were not only limited to literary endeavors, but were in fact used to frame much of Georgia’s legal code on issues of race and slavery. In fact, it was Cobb who also worked to codify into law, in 1861, a practice that would help end Arbery’s life some 160 years later.

During the period of slavery, African Americans were considered slaves unless they could prove their freedom. White residents were given powers of arrest by citizens. This power gave them the ability to arrest, detain and detain African Americans whom they believed to be runaway slaves. Even though the 13th Amendment ended slavery, the provision for citizen arrest remained a legal construct in Georgian law.

It was this obscure law that was invoked by three white men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, after they killed Arbery while he was running through their neighborhood.

His crime was to be black.

Period.

After cornering him and using their vehicles to lock him up, Ahmaud was shot at point blank range with a shotgun. As he lay bloodied on the ground, law enforcement arrived and decided Arbery was a criminal. No real investigation, no evidence obtained and no arrests for more than two months. After the video was released and outcry from the community, the arrests and charges were finally laid. It would then take three prosecutors to try the three accused. After the presence of an almost all-white jury and a defense team that permeated the race every step of the way, it all boiled down to an allegation of “citizen arrest”. It was a racist and flawed law in 1861 and it no longer has a place today in Arbery’s death. The jury agreed and concluded that the trio had wrongly murdered Arbery.

Immediately after the guilty verdicts, a number of social media posts had captions such as “the justice system worked”. Let’s be clear, that didn’t initially work for Arbery. If it hadn’t been for a clumsy defense attorney convinced that leaking video of Arbery’s death would help his clients, we probably wouldn’t have heaved a sigh of relief at the convictions. Early law enforcement officers and prosecutors decided Arbery didn’t matter. They told his mother that he was killed committing theft. They had planned to do nothing. Truth be told, that guilty verdict hardly ever happened.