AIELEEN E. DEIKE | Sanilac County News

DECKERVILLE

Aieleen E. Deike, 81, of Deckerville, died on Saturday February 6, 2021 in Stonegate Village, Sandusky.

Born August 25, 1939 in Deckerville, daughter of the late Earl and Jessie (Simmons) Cameron Sr.

She grew up in Deckerville and graduated from Deckerville High School. On April 22, 1961, she married Eugene Deike. He predeceased her in death on December 16, 1994.

Aieleen was a former employee of Midwest Rubber Co. She enjoyed working in the yard, growing flowers in her garden, and taking walks. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Palms and a member of Ladies Aide.

She is survived by three sons, Douglas and David Deike both of Deckerville, and Dennis (Mary) Deike of Georgia; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Joann Wagester of Deckerville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Earl (Skip) Cameron Jr .; and a brother-in-law, Dale Wagester.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 15, 2021 at Downing Cemetery.

Memorials can be handed over to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Palms.

Condolences can be sent online at www.apseyfuneralhome.net