Alexa, Tinder, Disney +, other Amazon web services crashes

Amazon and all of its services have crashed around the world, wiping out other popular websites like Tinder and Venmo that rely on the company’s cloud servers and affecting thousands of consumers.

The platform, Amazon Music and Prime video, Alexa, Ring, and Amazon Web Services, which offers a series of services for online apps, all started experiencing issues at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Amazon officials said they had identified the “root cause” of the problem and were working to resolve it, according to Daily mail.

Amazon said the outage was likely due to issues with the application programming interface, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

“We’re having API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region,” Amazon said in a report on its Service Health Dashboard.

In a subsequent update, the company reported that it was “starting to see signs of a recovery,” but could not say when service will be fully restored.

“We don’t have an ETA for a full recovery at this time,” Amazon said.

The Amazon Web Services outage is far worse than others as it provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and businesses around the world.

The outage affected a wide variety of service providers around the world, including iRobot, Chime, CashApp, CapitalOne, GoDaddy, Associated Press, Instacart Kindle, and Roku. Some users also reported issues with Disney +, but the app appeared to be back online just before 1 p.m. in New York City.

Ring said he is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. “A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is impacting our iRobot Home app right now,” iRobot said on its website.

Amazon’s website is down for at least 20,000 users in the US, but others say the app and the ability to order carts also don’t work properly, frustrating those trying to ‘buy Christmas gifts.

DownDetector, a site that monitors outages online, shows that North America, parts of Europe, and Asia are all having issues.

As of 12:35 p.m., the site had more than 28,000 reported issues with Amazon Web Services.

According to Amazon’s status page, the outages are concentrated around the AWS US East Region 1 hosted in Virginia, so not all users may experience outages.

“We have identified the root cause and are actively working on the recovery,” the company said.

The crash comes just 18 days before Christmas, with so many people currently shopping for gifts – but they’ll have to wait a little longer to fill their holiday lists.

And many consumers have flocked to Twitter to share this frustration.

Twitter user “The Public Archive” tweeted: “Amazon is down. The Christmas war has started.

While ‘MoonChild’ is upset, the platform crashed right in the middle of their Christmas shopping.

Some users are also having issues with Amazon Music, which some consumers pay $ 16 per month to access.

Amazon experienced a similar problem in July, when its services were out of service for almost two hours and at the height of the disruption, more than 38,000 user reports indicated problems with Amazon’s online stores.

And in June, the company experienced another outage.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos was one of hundreds of websites around the world that shut down on June 8 – others were CNN, The New York Times, Shopify, PayPal, Reddit, the White House, and the government. British.

Reports indicated that the issues were caused by a “service configuration” at their server vendor. Massive breakdowns triggered quickly.