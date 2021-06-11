Alligator sightings increase in local waters – Washington Daily News

Reports of recent alligator sightings are increasing, according to the North Carolina Estuarium.

“We’ve heard of a few recent alligator sightings,” said Tom Stroud, director of the North Carolina Estuary. “One in Jack’s Creek and another in the Moss Landing wetland, and the staff here also think we saw a small gator, maybe 3 to 4 feet long, in the river in front of the estuarium a few years ago. weeks but not 100% confident what we saw was an alligator it was from afar and could have been an otter or nutria.

American alligators are a rare sight on the waters of the Pamlico River, but according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, Beaufort County is considered part of the species’ range. Alligators can typically be found in freshwater swamps, marshes, ponds, lakes, and large rivers, as well as brackish water and have been spotted along saltwater beaches.

The months of May and June are generally considered the breeding season for these reptiles, which means females will begin to build their nests along the banks of the Beaufort County streams. If it is spotted, it is best to let the animal be. Alligators are territorial in nature but rarely attack humans without provocation.

The NCWRC has several tips to ensure that any negative interactions are avoided:

Keep animals on a leash and do not allow them to swim, drink or exercise in or near waters where alligators have been seen;

Carefully supervise young children and never leave them unsupervised near a body of water;

Be especially careful in and around waters where alligators have been seen between dusk and dawn, times when alligators are most active;

Never approach an alligator, regardless of its size.

Alligators generally feed between dawn and dusk. During the day, most alligators bask in the sun. In North Carolina, it is illegal to feed, injure, harass, or poach an alligator. Avoidance of these animals is encouraged, but if an alligator is spotted in a residential area and may be endangered, contact the NCWRC and an authorized Commission employee or licensed agent will legally remove the animal.

For more information on alligators, visit the North Carolina Estuary Animal Show or contact the NCWRC.