American coronavirus: United States registers on average more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, the highest level in two months

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 121,437 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Prior to this week, the United States last surpassed 100,000 cases per day in early October.
The number of Covid-19 deaths is also on the rise, with a seven-day average of 1,651 people dying from the virus every day on Saturday, according to JHU data. The average number of daily deaths has not been so high for more than a month.
The first case was discovered in California on Wednesday, and by the weekend the variant had been identified in 15 other states: Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania , Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
Yet the United States is now better equipped to deal with the newly detected variant than it was at the start of the pandemic, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Thursday.
“We’re in such a different place now than a year ago because we’ve learned a lot. We have vaccines available. We have a lot more tests available, and what we need to do to get through this winter is up to us. ensure we double our vaccination strategy, ”Murthy told CNN.
The surgeon general stressed that while there is much to learn about the new variant, mitigation efforts, including masks and hand hygiene combined with physical distancing, remain effective in providing some protection.
Delta remains the dominant variety in the world
While the Omicron variant has the potential to become the dominant strain in the United States, the Delta variant continues to appear in 99.9% of coronavirus cases, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.
“We know what we need to do against Delta, which is get the shot, get a boost if you’re eligible and continue all of these preventative measures including masking. And these are very likely to work against the Omicron variant, ”Walensky said. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
“Even though the Omicron strain doesn’t turn out to be any worse, we lose almost a thousand people every day to the Delta variant, and that in itself is a reason people are boosted,” said the Dr Richard. Besser, former acting director of the CDC, told CNN earlier this week.
Stricter travel rules from Monday
Dr Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that traveling during the holidays is okay, but getting the shot and boosting is a must.
Additionally, any foreign national who travels to the United States must be fully immunized, although there are no vaccination requirements for U.S. citizens for air travel, either globally or domestically.
However, the White House said this week that a vaccine requirement for domestic travel remains on the table as an option going forward.
However, the White House said this week that a vaccine requirement for domestic travel remains on the table as an option going forward.