An easy way to end robocalls

Like most people, I’m tired of being bored with robocalls. We have a device that’s supposed to shut down a lot of it, but a lot of it still goes through the filters. They are usually “because you stayed at our hotel”, “your car warranty is expiring”, “it’s Windows and you have a serious problem”, and lately, “you have a serious legal problem”.

The Federal Trade Commission is totally ineffective in stopping this scourge after having undoubtedly spent millions trying to do so. Still, there were roughly 45.9 billion automated calls in 2020, even after ineffective FTC programs.

I suggested a simple solution years ago to stop most of them and was ignored by the FTC, probably because it was so simple and didn’t require hiring thousands of people. I suggest that a one cent tax be placed on every outgoing call to America. It would cripple the robocalls industry. Do the math: 45.9 billion times a cent would add $ 459 million to the cost of doing business for auto callers, and most of them would stop bothering us all.

For the average citizen who makes maybe 100 calls a month, $ 1 would be well paid so they wouldn’t be bored all day.

I have never supported a new tax system, but I would sincerely be behind it.