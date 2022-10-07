An international artist featured at the Minot event | News, Sports, Jobs

Arts Midwest and Minot Area Council of the Arts bring music from Ghana to Minot as part of the Arts Midwest World Fest.

During a week-long residency in Minot, international artist Okaidja Afroso and her ensemble will offer cultural and artistic workshops at local schools and other community venues across Minot and Glenburn during the week.

A public welcome reception for Afroso and his ensemble will be held at the Northwest Arts Center on the campus of Minot State University on Sunday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

K-12 students and area schools are encouraged to attend a student concert to be held at MSU’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

Those interested in meeting them and seeing them perform in a social setting can attend the Artists After Hours event at the Carnegie Center in Minot at 7 p.m. on October 13.

Afroso and the ensemble will perform live in a free concert at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. A voluntary offering will be taken at the door.

A community workshop will be held at Roosevelt Park Zoo on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m.

Afroso’s visit to Minot is made possible through a partnership between Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Dakota Council on the Arts, and the Minot Area Council of the Arts. The partnership also brings a world music ensemble from Finland to spend a week working at Minot over the next year.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Okaidja Afroso and to offer our students from the community and the region this incredible opportunity to discover the music and culture of Ghana and the traditions of the African Diaspora”, said Justin Anderson, executive director of the Minot Area Council of the Arts

Torrie Allen, President and CEO of Arts Midwest, said: “Arts Midwest’s goal is to make inspiring and lasting impressions on Midwestern communities and people through this program. We believe these week-long tours provide great opportunities for musicians and our communities to connect with each other through workshops in schools, gigs in the greater community, and social gatherings.

“This tour gives us the rare opportunity to connect with communities across the Midwest,” Afroso said. “We are delighted to meet them to promote global cultural awareness through Ghanaian music, dance, stories, live performances and educational outreach.”

Since 2003, Arts Midwest World Fest has provided small Midwestern communities with unique opportunities to learn about the world from musicians inside and outside the United States. In October and April, World Fest continues with a six-state tour featuring Afroso.







