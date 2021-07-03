Andrew Beesley Finishes Playing and Begins Coaching – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

NATCHEZ – Andrew Beesley’s senior season was bittersweet. He was able to play a full season after COVID cut the previous season short. A torn labrum and fractured vertebrae made the season the worst.

The pain from the injuries was significant, but he tried to get out of it, he said. His torn labrum was the most difficult to play, he said.

“I never knew when my shoulder was going to come out, or if it was going to stay in place,” Beesley said.

Those injuries forced baseball’s retirement, but they won’t stop Beesley from staying involved on the field. Dressed in a University of Louisiana Monroe baseball shirt, a green cathedral visor and a plaster cast on his injured arm, Beesley is embarking on the next chapter of his athletic career as a cathedral coach.

“I am very excited to be working alongside my dad,” Beesley said. “I’m just going to try to fill his shoes. I will be coaching both baseball and football. I will have four or five history lessons that I will teach.

It was hard for Beesley to realize he was never going to play baseball again. His injuries made it easier to hang on to the crampons. Two weeks ago he started his new position as a footballer and assistant coach with Cathedral.

“I had other opportunities but I really wanted to come back to Cathedral and give back to a school that has given me so much,” Beesley said. “I am a competitive person. I couldn’t see myself straying from the game yet. Being able to give back to the school that has given me so much has allowed me to play in Division 1 and experience so much. I would love to pass this on to another kid down the line.

By accepting the position, he continues a family tradition of service to the cathedral’s athletics program. Andrew’s grandfather, Ken Beesley, coached for 40 years at Cathedral. His football field bears his name.

Green Wave baseball coach Craig Beesley is Andrew’s father. He said they share a close bond. Father and son fish and hunt together outdoors when they have free time, Andrew said. His memories with his father on the ball fields date back to his childhood, he said.

“Even my mom, she’s passionate about baseball. She knows all about the game, ”Beesley said. “Since I was little, my father taught me the methods and I was there with him in the canoe during training or games when I was young. He taught me to do things right. Working with him is a dream come true honestly.

During the 2021 baseball season, Andrew was playing in a game against LSU. Craig had bought tickets to the game thinking he would be able to do so. Instead, Cathedral made the MAIS playoffs and played a playoff game with Hartfield Academy. He watched his son play on his phone as he combed the pitching mound and infield. Andrew said it was like that in sports.

“He’s missed a few games throughout my career, but it was understandable,” Beesley said. “It’s his job, he comes first. I know he tried to be in every game he could. You have to be thankful for it. He made more games than people ever will. I know he’s still there looking at me. I have always been grateful for it.