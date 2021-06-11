Another “no” from Ron Johnson

By Alex Lasry

I don’t need to waste your time describing all the racist, callous and out of touch things Senator Ron Johnson has said and done recently. We already know all of this. What I want to focus on is Johnson’s affinity for the word ‘no’ when it comes to legislation that is desperately needed.

Johnson recently voted against the Endless Frontier Act. A bill that has received unprecedented bilateral support from Democrats and Republicans. Sixty-eight of the 100 senators voted to pass it because it will revitalize our country’s research and development programs and keep us competitive on the international stage. Something you’d think we could all finally agree on. Even Mitch McConnell saw the need to invest in our people and voted yes. So why would Johnson vote no on a bill that would obviously pass anyway?

Because Johnson has no interest in doing the job the people of Wisconsin elected him to do.

Johnson’s only goal is to stop the current administration from doing anything to help the American people. He doesn’t care about us; his loyalty rests on Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has been a lawyer for Wisconsinians from day one, regardless of who was in power. We need someone who can bring true Wisconsin values ​​and a work ethic to Washington like Baldwin does. She needs a true partner in the Senate, not an obstructionist like Johnson who repeatedly embarrasses Wisconsin on the national stage.

This bill was an opportunity for Johnson to help Wisconsin’s economy, and he missed it.

As more people are currently leaving our state than moving to it, we are in a unique position where we can help change that. We have the opportunity to become a premier destination that attracts talent from across the country and around the world. But it starts with making investments like the Endless Frontiers Act.

Fortunately, 68 senators saw the opportunity and were ready to do their job. Sadly, Johnson did what he always does and voted against the needs of the people of Wisconsin.

Johnson is bad for Wisconsin and bad for the country. We need a senator who will prioritize investments that will allow the United States to be competitive on the world stage, not a senator who will oppose every good idea because his best friend Trump wants it.