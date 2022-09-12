Another Successful Sunrise Cruise, Monhegan Light Tour

Another successful Sunrise Lighthouse photography cruise is in the books and again this year the weather did not disappoint with very colorful morning sunbeams casting a very beautiful light on the lighthouses in the area. Wildfires to the west put a lot of smoke into the upper atmosphere that blew eastward and caused the more orange sunrises and sunsets in Maine. Almost of them dozen people boarded the 6 a m cruise aboard mild days which left Pier 8 before local sunrise. While many people were carrying sports cameras and cellphone cameras, not everyone on board was a photographer – one person was there to simply see lights he hadn’t seen before in order to realize his wish to see all the lights of Maine from the water. . But for those who want to take photos, almost everyone got better results than the postcard from the cruise. Some of the lighthouses we saw were Burnt Island, Ram Island, Cuckolds Lighthouse and Hendricks. Hendricks Head actually has a more westerly exposure and because we last saw the sun was high enough to cast a nice light which accentuated the shadows giving a more vivid and pleasing contrasting view than you might expect wouldn’t normally see earth.

After circumnavigating Southport Island and crossing the swing bridge, we stopped to see a private lighthouse on the west side of the harbour, which was a bonus as we headed back to the dock.

A handful of people also bought tickets to continue to Monhegan Island to visit and tour the lighthouse as it was Maine’s open lighthouse day and it was only recently announced that the light would be open for the visits. A free reservation ticket was required and issued at the lighthouse. Tours were scheduled every 20 minutes with a maximum of 10 people per tour. We learned that Monhegan Lighthouse is the second tallest lighthouse, Seguin Island being just of them feet taller, making it the tallest light on the East Coast. Tour participants were able to climb the spiral staircase to the Lantern House for approximately 10 minutes. It was scorching hot there, but the awesome views outweighed the discomfort of the heat. Almost everyone was taking photos from the unique vantage point – myself included. The island taxi service which consisted of a golf cart with extra seating proved very handy for getting around the island with the camera gear we had in tow and would highly recommend it, especially to all those who have equipment to transport and people with reduced mobility. problems.

There’s already been talk of doing the Sunrise Photography cruise again next year, so if you missed that one, mark your calendar for the second Saturday of 2023 which conveniently coincides with Maine Open Lighthouse Day.