Asif Hashmi gets bail in falsification of records case – Newspaper

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail after the arrest of former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman and PPP chief Asif Hashmi in a case of alleged tampering with official record.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against Hashmi and also arrested him.

Hashmi’s lawyer argued in court that the case against his client was filed on baseless allegations based solely on political considerations.

Judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi granted the petition and granted bail to Hashmi subject to the provision of sureties.

A responsible court recently acquitted Hashmi in three references made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and others.

He was chairman of the ETPB between 2007 and 2013. He has been charged with multiple charges, including abuse of authority and embezzlement of public funds.

He is also on trial in various cases brought against him by the FIA.

However, he was acquitted in a case of distributing ETPB donations of millions of rupees at will. The FIA ​​also alleged that Hashmi failed to justify the alleged theft of Rs 34,000 from the donation amount. However, a special central court had acquitted him due to lack of evidence.

Posted in Dawn, May 17, 2022