Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reminds passengers how to properly pack and travel with firearms

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport showcases best practices for packing and traveling correctly with firearms.

The airport recommends that you first check and comply with local, national, and international laws, as well as know the gun laws at your destination.

“It is the traveller’s responsibility to know the gun laws of the state they are traveling to, as Texas may have liberal gun laws, but the state you are traveling to maybe not, ”Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Patricia Mancha said.

All firearms must be unloaded and sealed in a hard case approved by the Transportation Security Administration.

Finally, all weapons must be declared and checked at the plane ticket counter. They must not be placed in hand luggage.

Mancha said on October 3 of this year that the TSA broke a 20-year record for the most weapons found at checkpoints at airports across the country. On Monday in Austin, 108 firearms were found in the hand luggage of passengers.

“Know where your gun is,” Mancha said. “The excuse most often heard by travelers is, ‘Oh, I forgot it was in my bag. “”

When a gun is found at the Austin airport, the Austin Police Department is called in to investigate. Whoever had the gun risked a fine or even arrest, and very often, Mancha said, misses their flight.

The TSA said that over a 10-day period over the Thanksgiving holiday, it examined around 20 million people. This number is expected to be even higher for Christmas.

“For the Christmas travel season, we plan to screen around 31 million people. Said Mancha. “So it’s really important that people understand that there are things they can do to make their trip a little easier. “

One of these tips is to arrive early – two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Since many people will travel with gifts, gift bags are encouraged over wrapped gifts, as wrapped gifts will need to be torn to be considered by the TSA, according to Mancha.

Alcohol enters checked baggage, Mancha said, and anything in the shape of a grenade or bomb is not allowed in your checked or carry-on baggage.

“We see them as perfume bottles, salt and pepper shakers, bottle openers,” she explained, while holding a pomegranate-shaped object. “Just a reminder, even though it’s hollow, when you put it in the x-ray it still looks like a bomb.” ”