Avs coach misses the skate after an “irregularity” virus test

David Zalubowski / AP

Coach Jared Bednar missed Colorado Avalanche morning practice in Las Vegas on Thursday after what the team called an “irregularity” in their COVID-19 test.

A spokeswoman for Avalanche said Bednar was not in the arena because of the snafu virus. It was not clear if Bednar will be behind the bench for Game 6 on Thursday night as Colorado is knocked out against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We think he will be back tonight,” said forward Joonas Donskoi. “Otherwise, we know what to do. “

Defender Devon Toews said the rest of the coaching staff led the team’s training on match day and bristled with questions about Bednar’s potential absence for the most important game of the season .

“It was pretty much business as usual,” Toews said. “There’s nothing you can do, guys, from that point of view. We’re coming to the rink, getting ready for tonight’s game. If we have Jared, we have Jared. If we don’t, we will prepare for it as well. We are ready to go as a group and we are delighted to take up the challenge.

This isn’t the first time the NHL playoffs have won a fear of virus tests. A lab error caused multiple false positives for the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues in the first round.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier in the playoffs said nine of the 12 US-based playoff teams had reached the fully vaccinated threshold of 85% of the travel team to qualify for relaxed protocols. The reigning Stanley Cup Lightning champion from Tampa Bay is the only team of the remaining four in the United States to confirm full vaccination.

The Montreal Canadiens are set to join them after the players received their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Montreal will face the winner of the Vegas-Colorado series, while Tampa Bay will face the New York Islanders in the third round for a second consecutive year.

AP Sports writer Pat Graham in Denver and freelance reporter WG Ramirez in Las Vegas contributed.