Bath Savings celebrates employees, named “Best Place to Work”

Bath Savings celebrated employee achievements and named 20 staff “All Stars” at the annual employee celebration held August 30 at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. During the event, Chairman Glenn Hutchinson announced that Bath Savings had been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the ninth consecutive year.

More than 150 employees came together to celebrate the bank’s success over the past year. Twenty members of Bath Savings staff have received the All Star Award, a peer-voted award celebrating team members who best define the bank’s core principles of exceptional service. This year’s All Star winners are: Andi Bernier, Barbara Bramer, Alexis Brinkler, Patrick Caskin, Julie Chew, Donna Christopher, Jeannie Dotson, Jenny George, Hope Gill, Molly Hoare, Catherine Irish, Lisa Jones, Hilary Marquis, Aaron Matthews , Erica May, Vicki Rumney, Kevin Salonen, Sarah Snow, Conor Sullivan and Angela White. The first Geoff Gattis Leadership Award was given to Julie Wagoner. Nicole Brassard, Aaron Matthews and Westbrook branch staff received Neighbor to Neighbor awards in recognition of their commitment to community service.

During the event, Hutchinson announced that the bank had again been named one of “Maine’s Best Places to Work,” an honor given to only 100 organizations in the state. Companies across the state participated in the two-part process to determine Best Workplaces, which includes an assessment of workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as a survey to measure the employee experience.

“We are honored and proud to once again be chosen as one of Maine’s Best Places to Work. The bank’s success is due to our hardworking staff who always go above and beyond to provide the exceptional service that Bath Savings We have a headcount of nearly 200 people with an average tenure of 10 years, which is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team,” said Glenn Hutchinson.

Bath Savings has been banking on the coast of Maine for 170 years. Ten full-service banking offices are located from Damariscotta to South Portland. Visit www.bathsavings.bank or call 1-800-447-4559 to learn more.