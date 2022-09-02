Be prepared for different flood risks | pelican post

A flood is defined as any high flow, overflow or flooding of water that causes or threatens to cause damage. A flood can occur during prolonged rains over several days, intense rains over a short period of time, or when water from an existing source moves too quickly (i.e. snowmelt, dam failure, etc.). Below are brief descriptions of the different types of flooding you may encounter. More information on these flood hazards can be found on the NWS Flood Safety website at http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov.

flash flood:

A flash flood is a rapid and extreme high water flow in a normally dry area, or a rapid rise in water level in a creek or stream above a predetermined flood stage, beginning within six hours following the causative event (i.e. heavy rains, dam failure, ice jam).

River flood:

River flooding occurs when rivers rise and overflow their banks, flooding areas that are normally dry.

Dam failure or dike failure:

Rupture or failure can occur with little or no warning. Most often they are caused by water overflowing the structure, excessive seepage through the surrounding soil, or structural failure.

Tropical systems and coastal flooding:

At any time of the year, a storm coming from the ocean can bring heavy precipitation to US shores. Whether such a storm is tropical or not, prolonged periods of heavy rainfall can cause freshwater flooding in coastal areas, as well as further inland as the storm moves inshore. In addition to the threat of freshwater flooding, tropical systems and northeastern regions can carry the threat of storm surge-related coastal flooding.

Understanding the different flood risks and knowing the steps to take before, during and after can help you protect your life, the lives of your loved ones and your property. Prepare now by visiting http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

