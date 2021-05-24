Belarus faces international fury after using fighter jet to land airliner, reporter says

“Hacking”, “hijacking” and “state terrorism” – the condemnation of Belarus was swift and firm after forcing the landing of a commercial plane carrying an opposition journalist.

In a show of unified fury, the United States, Brittany, the European Union, NATO and the United Nations lined up on Monday to call for action in the skies over the eastern European country led by Alexander Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

“We strongly condemn the brazen and shocking act of the Lukashenka regime”, State Secretary Antony Blinken said Sunday, using an alternate spelling for Lukashenko and noting that American passengers were on board the flight.

“We demand an international investigation and we are coordinating with our partners the next steps. The United States is on the side of the Belarusian people,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Sunday that “the scandalous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences”.

Former President of the European Council Donald tusk called the incident an “act of state terrorism”.

The chorus of international anger follows the forced landing in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, of a Ryanair flight on Sunday carrying opposition blogger Roman Protasevich. Protasevich was arrested on his arrival, officials and human rights activists said.

The advert Ryanair’s passenger plane was traveling from Greece to Lithuania when a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter plane was nearby and Belarusian authorities reported what turned out to be a false bomb threat to force the plane to land.

Protasevich, 26, works for the Online press service based in Poland NEXTA and is wanted in Belarus for broadcasting mass protests against Lukashenko last year through the Telegram messaging app.

Opposition journalist and activist Roman Protasevich arrives for a hearing in Minsk, Belarus, in 2017. Reuters file

According to jet passengers who spoke to Reuters, Protasevich held his head in his hands and looked sad and scared upon landing. He also appeared to pass his laptop and cellphone to a female companion, while authorities were later seen taking Protasevich into custody upon his arrival in Minsk.

It is not known what charges or jail terms Protasevich could face, but Belarus remains among a handful of countries in Europe to apply the death penalty.

“While this sounds like an extraordinary Hollywood plot, it is not. The reality of this apparent act of air piracy is frightening,” said Marie Struthers, director of Amnesty International’s human rights group for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in a statement.

Struthers said the European Union and “the rest of the world must react without delay” by calling for the immediate release of Protasevich.

Michael o’leary, managing director of Ryanair, which operated the flight, called the incident a “state hijack … state sponsored hacking” on Irish radio Newstalk.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz on Monday rejected what he called “belligerent” statements by the West and said the government’s actions were in line with international law.

During the unrest in Belarus last August after Lukashenko’s re-election – the president’s allegedly landslide victory was widely criticized – then-candidate Joe Biden said the Belarusian people were facing “systematic repression” and lived under an “authoritarian regime”. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud.

The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Belarus in response to the disputed presidential election last year. Some European politicians are now calling for more difficult next steps, including suspension of EU airlines flying over Belarus and the ban on Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports.

But the EU will also need to be cautious to avoid pushing Lukashenko into even closer ties with its key ally, Russia.

So far Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented but the editor of the controlled state Russia Today tweeted that Lukashenko had “beautifully played”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday he would not comment on the incident. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a separate press conference on Monday that Russia “supports an assessment of this situation not in haste, not in haste.”

A Latvian airline, airBaltic, became the first Monday to announce that it would no longer fly over Belarusian airspace.