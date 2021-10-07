Biden, converted to warrant, lays financial foundation for Shot – Daily Local

Sieg miller

Washington (AP) – President Joe Biden says COVID-19 as he advocates national immunization requirements to bring together an estimated 67 million unvaccinated U.S. adults. I brandish a weapon as a last resort in battle.

It was a tactic he had never wanted to adopt, which he had ruled out before taking office, but refused to take saving shots and the economic recovery of others and the country.

Over the next few weeks, more than 100 million Americans will be subject to the vaccine requirements mandated by Biden. His administration encourages employers to voluntarily take additional measures, such as imposing vaccines on people and imposing cumbersome tests.

Forcing people to do what they don’t want is rarely a successful political strategy. But with most of the country already vaccinated and the industry on his side, Biden has become an unlikely supporter of exaggerated tactics to promote vaccination.

Biden will take the message to Chicago on Thursday, where he will visit a suburban construction site run by Clayco, a large construction company that will announce new vaccination or testing requirements for the workforce. The company took action weeks before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s next rule. The rule requires all employers with more than 100 employees to require staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus.

White House officials said Biden would take action ahead of OSHA rules and take further action by requiring employees to take photos without offering a testing option, and other companies would follow suit. He said he would encourage her.

Biden will also meet with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Scott Kirby successfully commissioned the vaccine. Instead, there is no option to test the worker. Less than 1% does not comply and there is a risk of dismissal.

But Biden’s mission “worked brilliantly,” said Lawrence Gostyn, a public health expert at Georgetown University Law School. He added that the presidential rules had a “modeling effect” on cities, states and businesses. This is what the White House wanted.

US officials began to anticipate the need for stronger vaccination campaigns by April, when the country’s injection supply began to exceed demand. However, the political situation meant that immediate steps to call for a shot were likely to prove counterproductive.

The idea of ​​compulsory vaccination met with opposition from critics who claimed it was an excessive slap in the face from the government and deprived people of their own medical decisions.

So, first of all, authorities embarked on multibillion-dollar education and lobbying efforts over the months and persuaded people to vaccinate with their consent.

It was not enough.

By midsummer, the virus’s most contagious delta variants had eroded months of health and economic progress, and the rate of new vaccinations was slowly slowing. Biden’s strategy has shifted from incentives to constraints by slowly and deliberately tightening vaccination restrictions.

“It’s a good political strategy, but it’s also a good public health strategy because many people have already been vaccinated, so the bonds will be more acceptable,” Gostin said. paddy field.

It all started with the immunization requirements for frontline federal healthcare workers serving veterans at the VA hospital. This has been tracked regularly by the military, all government-reimbursed health workers, all federal employees, and over 80 million Americans working in medium and large companies.

As of July, nearly 100 million adult Americans were unvaccinated. This has been reduced by a third since federal, state and private obligations were imposed.

The White House reports the early success of vaccination obligations in increasing vaccination rates as part of the president’s trip to Chicago and saving it for businesses and local governments to implement them. Has been announced. This has dramatically reduced cases of serious illness and viral death in areas with high vaccination, from reducing employee time in areas with low vaccination to reducing restaurant reservations. It shows everything.

According to the White House, millions of workers still cannot work due to the effects of the pandemic, closures of workplaces and poor services, fear of work and the inability to raise children.

Charlie Anderson, director of economic policy and budget for the White House COVID-19 response team, said: “So I think now is a good time to stand up and say, ‘If you don’t haven’t moved yet, it’s time to move. “

The warrant is the ultimate tool to get Americans to vaccinate, but Biden has resisted asking for injections and tests for interstate or international air travel. Legal experts say it’s in his power. But officials said it was still under review.

Jeff Seiens, White House COVID-19 coordinator, said: “And we haven’t taken anything off the table.”