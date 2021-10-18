Biden takes social services and climate talk to Pennsylvania – Daily Local

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton on Wednesday, the White House said, as the Democrat works to rally congressional support for a social service and climate change package that had been 3.5 trillion dollars over 10 years. proposal.

Biden’s visit to his birthplace in key Pennsylvania state comes just a week after First Lady Jill Biden visited nearby Allentown.

Biden said on Friday he would rather cut the length of the package’s programs rather than completely eliminate some of them, as Democrats aim to win support from moderate lawmakers by cutting costs.

The fate of the legislation, dubbed “Build Back Better” by Biden, also delays a bipartisan infrastructure bill worth more than $ 1,000 billion that was passed by the Senate this summer.

House progressives are reluctant to support this roads and bridges bill until an agreement is found on the way forward for the social services and climate change package.

Capitol Hill Democrats are working to reduce its cost to about $ 2 trillion in spending over 10 years, to be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The proposal includes everything from free daycares and community colleges to dental, vision and hearing benefits for the elderly and a number of provisions designed to tackle climate change.