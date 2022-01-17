Biden’s Foreign Policy Blunders | FoxNews

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The one area in which presidents have the most executive power is foreign policy. President Biden campaigned on his decades of foreign policy experience with promises to improve America’s standing among world leaders with slogans like a return to “adults in the room.” But a year into his presidency, Biden is receiving low marks for his foreign policy record.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed Biden had a 35% approval rating on foreign policy a year into his presidency, with 54% disapproving.

Among the first setbacks in March last year was the summit with the Chinese, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, to address trade, human rights man, Hong Kong, cyberattacks, COVI and rising military tensions. in the South China Sea has gone off the rails.

“The Anchorage meeting with the Chinese, which was by far the worst bilateral meeting the US has had with any country in the world under the Biden administration, was very poorly handled,” said Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia group in an interview with Fox. News. “They were lecturing the Chinese, the Chinese were lecturing the Americans, and I felt like that relationship was sort of spiraling out of control. I think a lot has been done to try to stabilize the relationship since then, but still , that was a real problem.”

In the months that followed, China sent unprecedented numbers of warplanes to Taiwan to test the US response, raising fears that an invasion of Taiwan seemed imminent.

CHINA SAYS WE WILL PAY ‘UNBEARABLE COST’ TO HELP TAIWAN

“I think President Biden has actually had a pretty easy ride as the early years of a foreign policy presidency are tested,” Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy at Fox News, told Fox News. the American Enterprise Institute. “The low points of the Biden presidency have actually been the president’s own mistakes.”

Namely, Biden’s handling of Afghanistan and his decision to withdraw all US troops from the country, which led to a humanitarian disaster.

Afghanistan is now on the brink of famine and economic collapse, just four months after the chaotic withdrawal of the US military.

“It’s a very grim situation where people are facing severe, severe starvation,” said World Food Program spokeswoman Shelley Thakral, who spoke to Fox News from Herat. “You can imagine about five months ago people had jobs. They were getting salaries, especially in the inner cities. People are at a tipping point. They’re just broken by what’s happening to them. No jobs, no money, no food, no health care Something at some point has to give.

AFGHANISTAN’S ‘HERE TO STAY’ PROBLEM TOPS LIST OF CONFLICTS TO WATCH IN 2022: FOREIGN POLICY EXPERTS

NATO allies who thought Biden would consult with them after years of insults from his predecessor Donald Trump were caught off guard by the sudden unilateral US withdrawal, leaving relations in the Gulf particularly frayed then. that these countries wonder if the United States is a reliable ally.

“These are all decisions that the president made, not decisions that the bureaucracy somehow made for the president,” Schake said.

Even the French, America’s number one ally, erupted in anger when the Biden administration suddenly announced a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, undermining an earlier agreement between the French and Australian military – something President Biden had to apologize to the French President.

“Overall, most American allies around the world are much better aligned with the Biden administration than they were with the Trump administration,” Bremmer conceded.

But last week talks with the Russians ended without progress.

“The potential for the Russians to engage in material escalation vis-à-vis Ukraine and other issues involving fundamental European national security, and whether or not the Americans are able to respond effectively and multilaterally with our allies, I think that’s a really big question,” Bremmer said. “And frankly, that’s the most consequential geopolitical challenge Biden has faced so far in his freshman year.”

Putin remains poised to invade Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, but experts say it’s unclear if Putin has made a final decision on what to do.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Biden administration handled this crisis pretty well. They realized early on that Russia was massing forces. They shared intelligence with NATO allies.. They aligned their allies on a common approach,” Schake said. “I’m not sure they really understood how literally unbelievable it would be, after they gave up on Afghanistan, to threaten to go to war. to defend Ukraine.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently admitted that time is running out for a new deal with Iran. North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles, which the Pentagon fears may have included a hypersonic weapon. And Iran continues to support Shiite militias by sending drone strikes and rockets targeting the US military and its allies in Iraq and the Gulf. A year into the Biden administration, the foreign policy tests continue to mount.