Bill Caldwell: Mike the Duck forecasts the weather for the Daily Globe | Local News

Everyone talks about the weather, especially in southwestern Missouri. In the first decades of the 20th century, it was no different. However, readers of The Globe knew they could stay informed and have a dose of humor while reading Mike the Duck’s forecast.

Mike the Duck was the creation of Oscar Frank Nelson. Nelson was born in Illinois in 1878. His family moved to Joplin a little later. He graduated from Joplin High School in 1897. Soon after, he landed a job with the Joplin Daily Globe.

The Globe, News Herald, and Morning Tribune were Joplin’s main dailies, although each of the surrounding small towns had their own newspapers. The Globe and News Herald trumpeted that they subscribed to telegraphic news unions such as the Associated Press, while the Tribune broadcast William Randolph Hearst’s International News Service. These services gave them access to national and international news as well as daily sports news, especially baseball and prize fights.

However, reproducing photos with engraving plates was a tedious process. Thus, the information services provided stereotypical metal plates of illustrations and photos of personalities. Newspapers had their own workarounds by hiring artists who could create line art, caricatures, and cartoons to replace local photos. Artist Thomas Hart Benton was one of those who began hiring as an artist for the fleeting Joplin American in 1903.

Artists provided newspapers with special reporting opportunities, often tailored to their policy. Joplin city councilors were given a short time to their pencils. Ralph W. Downing was the Globe cartoonist after 1900 until about 1916, when he became the Kansas City Star Staff Artist.

Around 1910, the Weather Bureau began providing daily weather maps for morning and evening logs to accompany forecasts. Unfortunately, the cards did not go well with the newspapers. It was estimated that only 20 newspapers in the country published a weather map to accompany the forecast. Before that, the information was only text. It was compiled by News Services and sent to subscribers. The Globe included forecasts for the four states in very general terms, such as “cloudy”, “fair”, “warmer” or “sunny”. Temperatures were not predicted.

Mike the Duck makes his debut

It was then that Oscar “Lord” Nelson came up with his concept of a duck to forecast the weather. After all, who should know more about the possibility of rainy weather than a duck? With Downing’s help, Mike the Duck entered the pages of the Globe. The exact date of its debut is unknown, but it was sometime just after 1900.

Mike usually sported a corncob pipe, although he had a soft spot for good Havana cigars whenever he could find them. He was rarely without a cap. If it was cold, he might have a tartan tom-tom or a scarf to protect himself from the cold. Early illustrations showed him with a celluloid collar and tie. He was a member of the Globe staff with a desk and bin of his own in the newsroom. He used the trash wisely whenever someone stalked him. When necessary, he would take calls in the newsroom, although how he managed to hold the receiver has never been illustrated.

He thought he was a “female duck” and often found himself in difficult situations when the girl in his attention was more interested in the duck on a menu. Sometimes her flirtation was too successful. Before Valentine’s Day in 1910, he was on the run because his main admirers, Pearline and Tootum, were very jealous. It didn’t help matters that in the recent local local election in January, he claimed to have voted sec 48 times, after being charmed by 48 attractive young ladies who tied white ribbons around his bill. It was sad because it only gave him time to vote wet 16 times before the polls closed.

Nelson let Mike ramble on anything and everything before ending with a weather comment of the kind Mike would see to improve or change the weather because of his good relationship with Jupiter Pluvius.

Mike is getting popular

Local politicians could be skewered by Mike’s Sharp Bill, especially members of Congress. When “Uncle Joe” Cannon was ousted from his post as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1910, he sent a letter of condolence to the President. He warned Cannon that he had to hide from all the bad things people would say about him now that he was no longer almighty. He concluded by saying, “Bye, Joe, I’m sorry I can’t say something happy. But you know you’ve never made me happy until now, and I can’t spare any of my good feelings, but with best regards, accompanied by deep satisfaction, I am, in all haste, Mike the Duck.

He often went out to support local improvements such as the first day of the town cleanup in April 1910. He was willing to use a broom to “make his lot look like a Sapolio advertisement.” (Sapolio was a famous soap.) He claimed credit for settling the controversy over the Union Depot. He occasionally visited towns in the region and commented on personalities or issues of the day.

He was so well known that newspapers in the region quoted him for better or for worse. The Galena, Kansas Republican berated him for urging shoppers to come to Joplin for cheap goods when they could trade with local merchants for quality items. The Neosho Daily News cited its success in forecasting. The Galena newspaper used its forecast to advertise raincoats. The Parsons (Kansas) Daily Sun quoted a story about how Mike investigated a vagabond whom the locals had doubts about.

Its popularity was so great that when the Elks Club held a fair in 1905, a booth was built with a large replica of Mike. For a penny, the replica would gossip loudly and hand out a prize like a small doll or bar of soap from inside the cabinet that housed it.

Around 1904, Nelson moved from Joplin to Pueblo, Colorado, and Mike took a break from forecasting. But the Webb City Register noted that in December 1906, Mike was resurrected “to the regret of a long-suffering public.” While The Registry may have bemoaned Mike’s return, the audience appreciated his comment – so much so that The Globe began a commentary and advice article on Sunday, well before “Dear Abby,” where Mike exhibited. topics such as truth, ambition and hope. He concluded with his responses to questions submitted or offered unsolicited advice.

It’s unclear who took over the task of writing Mike’s columns. Downing continued to draw Mike until he moved to Kansas City and the column was discontinued. Nelson took a job at the Pueblo Chieftain and rose through the ranks to become editor-in-chief. From news accounts, he continued to use the pen name of Mike the Duck at the Chieftain for weather forecasts and observations. So Mike the Duck was able to be in two places at the same time for several years. Nelson contracted typhoid fever in October 1912. He rallied for a short time and came to the newspaper’s office to follow the World Series. But the tension was too much for him. He died on October 12, 1912.

Mike’s swan song was featured on a full page in the Globe’s annual mining and industrial edition on March 5, 1911. He was assigned a stenographer to transcribe his article titled “And If They Had All Returned,” which was about life. of the pioneers of Joplin. His last words were, “‘There you go,’ said Mike the Duck, handing the sheet of his copy to the town editor, ‘how is that a suggestion? Why can’t Jasper County have a big old settlers reunion, a homecoming week, so everyone who’s gone can come back and see what we have to offer them?