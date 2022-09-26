Bobcats beat Badgers 50-6 at home | News, Sports, Jobs

FLORENCE — The Florence Bobcats scored 50 points in the first half to claim a 50-6 win over the visiting Niagara Badgers in an 8-man hometown college football rivalry renewed Friday at Robert Landry Field in Florence.

Running backs Logan Schuls and Evan Johnson filled Florence’s stat sheet, with Johnson rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Schuls scoring four times and adding 96 yards on eight carries to power the Bobcats.

Neither Florence starter on offense played in the second half.

“We were able to score early and often, so our front row players in attack did their job and we got them out of there,” Florence coach Kent Walstrom said. “We have a big game coming up next week at Three Lakes, and we should go there with a healthy team. Niagara played hard and clean the whole game.

Schuls scored on four straight touchdowns to start the game and establish a 31-0 lead at 7:55 of the second quarter.

Johnson ran for Florence’s next two touchdowns and running back Logan Thompson ran for a 21-yard score for Florence’s final points just before halftime.

Linebacker Joey Holmstrom led the Florence defense with 11 tackles and Johnson landed an interception that led to the points. Fellow linebackers Schuls and Dustin Williams had six tackles apiece, as starters Florence played sparingly in the second half. Auxiliary defensive end Trent McLain recorded two sacks.

For Niagara (1-4), Aiden Colenso had 118 total yards on offense and Logan Weber added 139 passing yards, including a touchdown pass.

Christian Hedmark had 54 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Tony Phillips had four tackles and Edward Swanson recorded six tackles for the Badgers.

The Bobcats and Badgers were playing for the “Battle of County Highway ‘N’ Trophy” an idea created by Florence Administrator Karl Morrin, with Florence claiming top honors this year.

Florence (4-1) travels to Trois-Lacs (4-1) on Friday. Game time at Three Lakes is 7 p.m.

“We lost to them in a close game at Three Lakes last season,” said Walström. “They’re a great physical team with a great running QB. They like to hit the ball and take a few play shots.

“A year ago they were a playoff team and, like us, they are fighting to come back,” added the coach. “We will have to match their physicality and play an error-free game. It’s a good challenge for us.







