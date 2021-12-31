Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Latvia | News, Sports, Jobs

SIGULDA, Latvia – Many bobsleigh and skeleton athletes will be celebrating the New Year in Sigulda this week in the sixth World Cup event of the season. The Sigulda track is only suitable for two-man bobsleighs and will therefore offer two two-man races. Two four-man bobsleigh races were held in Winterberg, Germany earlier this season to balance the disciplines.

Andrew Blaser (Meridian, Idaho) is America’s top international skeleton athlete at the break and transferred from the Intercontinental Cup to the World Cup tour. He has already run twice in Sigulda; once in the 2018 World Cup race, and again just a few weeks ago in the Intercontinental Cup. He will be joined on Friday by Austin Florian (Southington, Connecticut). Florian took part in the February 2020 World Cup in Latvia, where he finished 19th.

The women’s skeleton team is made up of Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge, Colorado), Megan Henry (Roxbury, Connecticut) and Kelly Curtis (Princeton, New Jersey). Uhlaender has competed in two World Cup events in Sigulda and finished fourth in 2004. Henry competed in the 2020 World Cup, when she finished 17th, and this will be Curtis’ first time slipping on the Latvian course.

Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, GA) will represent the US team in the women’s bobsleigh races this weekend. Lake Kwaza (Sycamore, Illinois) will make his first World Cup appearance this season. The last time she competed in a World Cup race, she won silver with Meyers Taylor in January 2021 in Igls, Austria. Meyers Taylor once competed in Sigulda with Sylvia Hoffman in 2018. The duo were disqualified after finishing third in the first round because their sled was too light. Kaillie Humphries (Carlsbad, Calif.) Has chosen to take an extended break and will return to the World Cup for the final two races in Winterberg, Germany and St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Hunter Church (Cadyville, New York) will compete with Kris Horn (Pembroke, Mass.) In the first two-man race on Saturday, and with Josh Williamson (Lake Mary, Fla.) On Sunday. Codie Bascue (Whitehall, New York) and Carlo Valdes (Newport Beach, Calif.) Are paired up on Saturday, and Bascue will race with Hakeem Abdul Saboor (Powhatan, Va.) In the second two-man event. This will be Church’s first career competition in Sigulda. Bascue raced once on the Latvian track in December 2018, when he finished ninth and 13th.

The World Cup program is as follows, with all times indicated in local time:

Friday December 31

¯ 9:30 a.m .: Skeleton women run 1

¯ 11:00 a.m .: Skeleton women run 2

¯ 14:35: Skeleton men run 1

¯ 4:20 p.m .: Men’s skeleton run 2

Saturday January 1

¯ 9h: Monobob woman run 1

¯ 10:30 am: Monobob run 2 women

¯ 1:30 p.m .: Two-man bobsleigh track 1

¯ 3 p.m .: Two-man bobsleigh track 2

Sunday January 2

¯ 9:00 a.m .: Two-woman bobsleigh track 1

¯ 10:30 am: Two-man bobsleigh track 2

¯ 1:30 p.m .: Two-man bobsleigh track 1

¯ 3 p.m .: Two-man bobsleigh track 2

Streaming will be available through the desktop at olympics.com/en/live/, and through mobile, tablet and connected TV platforms on the Olympic Channel app. Check local listings for broadcast times on the Olympic Channel and OlympicChannel.com.

There are two World Cup races left after Sigulda. The United States will name its 2022 Olympic team by January 17.