Jill Bogg

The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau (KCCVB) on Tuesday announced the resignation of its chief executive, Jill Boggs. Boggs was chosen as the new president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, effective Feb. 14.



The Visit Fort Wayne Board of Directors has retained SearchWide Global, an executive search firm, to manage the recruitment process for the position of President and CEO within the organization, according to a KCCVB press release. .



“While we regret losing Jill as Managing Director, I can say on behalf of the Board and office staff that we are delighted at the opportunity to advance her career in marketing and management. of destinations,” said Doug Hanes, Chairman of the Board of KCCVB and Chairman of the City of Warsaw for 1st Source Bank. “Jill’s contributions over the past six years have been truly significant and have brought many award-winning initiatives to the office as well as enhancing her image at the local, regional and state level, effectively representing our county and its valuable economy of visitors. We wish him the best and appreciate his sincere dedication to a smooth leadership transition.



In his new leadership role, Boggs will be responsible for the general administration, supervision and operation of Visit Fort Wayne – Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau.



“We are thrilled to have someone of Jill’s caliber and experience as the next leader of Visit Fort Wayne,” said Kelly Updike, President and CEO of the Embassy Theater and Chair of the Board of administration of Visit Fort Wayne. “Jill’s strong knowledge of the destination marketing industry and its emerging trends, as well as her ability to connect that knowledge to a vision for growth, set her apart from other candidates we encountered during our national search. She also brings her experience in economic development, marketing and people development to our already thriving organization. We are excited about the growth potential of Visit Fort Wayne.



Boggs’ last day will be February 10. The search for a new executive director is ongoing. Visit https://visitkosciuskocounty.org/careers for more information.