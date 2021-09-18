Bombs kill at least 3 people in eastern Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan – Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan left at least three dead and 20 injured,

No one immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent branch of the Islamic State group is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and is the enemy of the new Afghan Taliban leadership .

It was not immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and injured.

Also on Saturday, a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul, injuring two people, police officials said. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

– By Shershah Ahmdad

___

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan Taliban leadership has replaced the women’s ministry with an all-male “ministry of vices and virtues” tasked with upholding the group’s rigid interpretation of Islam.

Saturday’s decision was the latest to revert to the group’s harsh rule of the 1990s that placed deep restrictions on women.

The Taliban in the new ministry said they had not been made aware of the location or planning of a new women’s ministry.

Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank’s $ 100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development program were escorted from the scene.

A member of the program, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted with his team, could not explain how or if the program could continue.

– By Kathy Gannon