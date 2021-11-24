Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

The bill also decided on a definition of cryptocurrency. Any information such as code, number, socket that promises a price will be considered cryptocurrency, the sources said. Exclusive: ग्रोथ और मुनाफा दोनों हमारे लिए हैं अहम- फाल्गुनी नायर
में गिरावट का दौर जारी, Sensex 435 अंक टूटा- Nifty 17900 के नीचे बंद
, Sensex 600,?
PolicyBazaar IPO Refund: आपको शेयर मिले और नहीं लौटे तो है मामला
मलिक के दामाद ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को भेजा 5 करोड़ रुपये का मानहानि का नोटिस
Kafeel Khan: BRD. खान को किया बर्खास्त, प्रियंका गांधी ने बोला हमला
करेंसी पर आई आरबीआई गवर्नर की चेतावनी, कहा फाइनेंशियल स्टेबिलिटी के लिहाज से है खतरनाक
SBI Post office? आपको कहां निवेश करके मिलेगा सबसे ज्यादा ब्याज- जानें डिटेल्स
Nykaa IPO: नायर की में इजाफा, अरबपतियों की लिस्ट में हुईं शामिल
YES Titles ने कमजोर Q2 नतीजों के बाद इस सीमेंट स्टॉक की घटाई रेटिंग, जानिए वजह?
MSCI में कल होगा का ऐलान, जाने कौन सी कंपनियां होंगी शामिल और कौन बाहर
Kangana Ranaut:,?
Launch of the e-GCA: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म e-GCA लॉन्च, मिलेंगी DGCA की 298 सर्विसेज
, 4%, पास?
वायरस महामारी से फैला 80 लाख टन प्लास्टिक कचरा – रिपोर्ट
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl? COMMENTS Thank you for voting One 97 (Paytm) View profile
Sapphire Foods See profile
Latent view See profile
Tarsons See profile
chat box Tax and investment expert, November 25 – 4:00 p.m. Taxation of non-residents chat box Tax and investment expert November 25 – 4:00 p.m. Taxation of non-residents No AGM / AGE available
Trends News
name
Price
Switch
% variation
Sbi
493.15
0.10
0.02
Indiabulls Hsg
214.80
-1.50
-0.69
Ntpc
135.35
1.85
1.39
Nhpc
31.25
-0.35
-1.11
YOUR OPINION
Snapshot of the IPO
Equity
Type
Issue price
Size of the problem
Lot size
Open problem
Problem Close
Star Health See profile
Initial Public Offering
870
7074.21 – 7318.
16
30-11
02-12
DMR Hydroengine See profile
SME IPO
21
2.09
6000
24-11
29-11
Equity
Issue price
Registration date
Open announcement
Announcement Close
% of ad earnings
CMP
Current earnings%
Latent view
197
23-11
530.00
488.60
148.02
585.30
197.11
Sapphire Food
1180
18-11
1311.00
1216.05
3.06
1,159.90
-1.70
A 97 (Paytm)
2150
18-11
1955.00
1564.15
-27.25
1,753.15
-18.46
Suyog Gurbaxani
45
16-11
45.15
45.10
0.22
45.15
0.33
Scheme
Fund Category
Info
Purchase order
Opening date
Closing date
No NFO details available.
Equity
Type
Issue price
Size of the problem
Lot size
Subscription
Open problem
Problem Close
Initial Public Offering
2
18300 – 18915.9
0
1.89
08-11
11-11
Initial Public Offering
1
1967.83 – 2073.
0
3.29
09-11
11-11
Initial Public Offering
190
600 – 622.11
0
326.49
10-11
12-11
Initial Public Offering
635
988.2 – 1030.22
0
2.27
15-11
17-11
Company action
Company Name
Agenda
Society
Report
VF
Ex-Rights
Details of rights not present at the moment.
Company Name
Last prize
Switch
Market capitalization
Net sales
Net profit
Assets
The bill also decided on a definition of cryptocurrency. Any information such as code, number, socket that promises a price will be considered cryptocurrency, the sources said.
Exclusive: ग्रोथ और मुनाफा दोनों हमारे लिए हैं अहम- फाल्गुनी नायर
में गिरावट का दौर जारी, Sensex 435 अंक टूटा- Nifty 17900 के नीचे बंद
, Sensex 600,?
PolicyBazaar IPO Refund: आपको शेयर मिले और नहीं लौटे तो है मामला
मलिक के दामाद ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को भेजा 5 करोड़ रुपये का मानहानि का नोटिस
Kafeel Khan: BRD. खान को किया बर्खास्त, प्रियंका गांधी ने बोला हमला
करेंसी पर आई आरबीआई गवर्नर की चेतावनी, कहा फाइनेंशियल स्टेबिलिटी के लिहाज से है खतरनाक
SBI Post office? आपको कहां निवेश करके मिलेगा सबसे ज्यादा ब्याज- जानें डिटेल्स
Nykaa IPO: नायर की में इजाफा, अरबपतियों की लिस्ट में हुईं शामिल
YES Titles ने कमजोर Q2 नतीजों के बाद इस सीमेंट स्टॉक की घटाई रेटिंग, जानिए वजह?
MSCI में कल होगा का ऐलान, जाने कौन सी कंपनियां होंगी शामिल और कौन बाहर
Kangana Ranaut:,?
Launch of the e-GCA: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म e-GCA लॉन्च, मिलेंगी DGCA की 298 सर्विसेज
, 4%, पास?
वायरस महामारी से फैला 80 लाख टन प्लास्टिक कचरा – रिपोर्ट
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
COMMENTS
Thank you for voting
One 97 (Paytm) View profile
Sapphire Foods See profile
Latent view See profile
Tarsons See profile
chat box
Tax and investment expert,
November 25 – 4:00 p.m.
Taxation of non-residents
chat box
Tax and investment expert
November 25 – 4:00 p.m.
Taxation of non-residents
No AGM / AGE available
country = India page generated = 2021-11-24 18:37:16