The Martin Luther King Memorial Committee (CCMLK) announced the 34th Martin Luther King Jr. Day community event.



The 2022 celebration will take place on January 17 at the Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center on the Grace College campus. Doors open at 11 a.m. and start of the program at 11:30 a.m.



The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Melvin Adams, former professional American NCAA basketball player and member of the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters.



Adams was challenged early in life with extremely negative circumstances; However, he dreamed of playing professional basketball, according to a press release from CCMLK. At the age of 13, her father passed away. When life constantly gave Adams new challenges, he turned to sports. Adams’ hard work and dedication to his teams kept him out of trouble. During those years, he led the district in assists and interceptions, averaging 16 points per game for the Eisenhower High School Eagles.



Eventually, Adams joined the Harlem Globetrotters and was named Mr. Globetrotter several times. On March 17, 2000, Adams retired from the Harlem Globetrotters to fulfill a new dream: to challenge individuals to personal success through focus, hard work and perseverance. Today, he has the privilege of speaking in front of a student and adult audience, sharing his personal story and inspiring others to see their dreams come true, says the release.



“We are honored that Melvin Adams has decided to spend his MLK day in Warsaw,” said John Bryan Lowe III, President of CCMLK. “We strive to bring dynamic and relevant speakers to our community to honor Dr. King. We know that Adams will provide a unique perspective that will be an inspiration to many participants.



The Martin Luther King Jr. Day community event is free and open to people of all ages in Kosciusko County. Children are encouraged to participate if they do not have a school. Free lunches will be offered to the first 300 people present.



Donations are welcome for those wishing to partner with CCMLK for next year’s event, which can be given in person on January 17th or through online fundraising through MudLOVE at https: // bit. ly / 3zvvtk4.



Fundraising contributors can donate money or purchase a bracelet to show their support and give back.



The Warsaw Community Schools Choir will perform and the ROTC will present the colors.



Those unable to attend in person can watch a live broadcast of the event on the CCMLK Facebook page: search for “Committee to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – Warsaw, Indiana, USA” or “@ccmlkwarsaw” .



The CCMLK will have applications for the 2022 scholarship, which will go to a high school student in Kosciusko County who demonstrates extraordinary citizenship, exemplifying the principles taught by Dr. King and intends to pursue a college education. The winner of the scholarship will be announced in May. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact their guidance counselor or visit the CCMLK Facebook page.



Founded in 1987 by Joe Banks, Lynn Pulliam and Durell Hoskins, the Warsaw CCMLK exists to provide a forum in which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a great black American, is appropriately commemorated in the county, declares the liberation. The committee strives to provide challenges for people of all ages to study the principles of love, family, fellowship, and self-sacrifice as taught through word, deed, and sacrifice. life of Dr King. The CCMLK has honored the efforts of students for many years through the Academic Excellence Awards, which provide scholarships for students from minority backgrounds to pursue their studies at the post-secondary level. The committee provides motivation to implement non-violent social change by caring for others, strengthening family, becoming personally involved in the suffering of others, and participating in civil society.



The CCMLK Board of Directors is made up of President John Bryan Lowe, Secretary Alyssa Lowe, Treasurer Kathy Madden, Promotion Director Melanie Woodruff, Grants and Special Projects Coordinator Krista Polston, Cokiesha Bailey -Robinson and Sylvester Thomas.