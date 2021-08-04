CDA seals 22 buildings in E-11 – Journal

ISLAMABAD: After recent flooding, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed 22 buildings in E-11 for violating building regulations.

“After the recent flooding, we sealed 22 buildings,” a CDA officer said on Tuesday. He said buildings were sealed in housing companies and in areas outside the companies as well.

The officer said notices had already been served on the owners of all buildings and were asked to submit their response regarding various violations.

“After we have properly completed the procedure, we will also close other buildings,” he said.

He said officials of the building control directorate with the help of the Islamabad police and the district administration took action against the illegal buildings.

E-11 is exempt from the sector, (exempt from land acquisition) by orders from former president Ayub Khan. However, due to the exempt status, CDA has not been able to implement its regulations in this sector in the true spirit which has resulted in the proliferation of constructions. Currently, five housing companies, including three illegal companies, operate in this sector. There are over 70 unapproved freestanding high-rise buildings in this area as well.

The CDA officer said the civic agency had also forwarded a summary to the federal government, requesting the revocation of the exemption status of the said sector to ensure the application of all CDA regulations in E-11. .

