CFOs in a hurry beyond paper with digital transformations

As CFOs take the reins of digitization, they begin to shift mindsets and adjust goals, because getting rid of paper or automating a workflow is no longer enough to define success. .

In fact, FortisPay CFO Dennis McLaughlin told PYMNTS that emerging expectations for digital transformation are more focused on results and back office optimization.

“When I think of digitization, it’s not just paper to electronics,” he said in the latest PYMNTS The voice of the first digital CFO discussion. “It’s now ‘How can we take an electronic process and make it even better?’ “

McLaughlin recognized that this is no easy task – for any CFO – especially at a time when these professionals are tasked with wearing a lot more hats within their organizations. But he said that approaching what can often be an overwhelming goal with a business intelligence mindset can help finance executives establish a clearer strategy for adopting the technology, delivering useful and actionable results, and proving that business intelligence. digital transformation was worth it.

Beyond digitization

Checks and paper are scarce in the FortisPay back office, but McLaughlin noted that there is plenty of room to improve existing digital workflows. Today’s agenda is focused on migrating to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and as he explained, the project isn’t just about moving from one platform to another.

“We are moving to a new ERP system, and along with that we are taking the opportunity to take a lot of our processes around the PA [accounts payable], RA [accounts receivable], and using more powerful tools to make them easier, ”he said.

This transition aims to improve automation and simplify key workflows, such as supplier payments. At a deeper level, it also seeks to strengthen the back-office data strategy, setting the stage for the consolidated and unified information that traditionally enters the enterprise from various platforms and partners and across a range. of formats.

This focus on data is paramount for McLaughlin, who underscored his passion for data and business intelligence. Streamlining data in a general ledger establishes greater transparency for the CFO, other business leaders, the board of directors, auditors, and key stakeholders. While it may sound simple, it is incredibly difficult to achieve.

Boil the ocean

One of the most troubling challenges for CFOs looking to build a solid data strategy is the sheer volume of information CFOs can access as a result of their digitization efforts. Understanding what data is useful and how to use it can be an overwhelming task which, if not handled properly, can cause scanning and optimization efforts to fail.

“It’s very easy to talk about data strategy or business intelligence strategy,” McLaughlin noted. “Unfortunately, where a lot of them go wrong is they try to boil the ocean… It becomes this monster… of an effort that never really ends and never really makes progress. “

At a time when CFOs already have their plates full – McLaughlin emphasized his need to wear multiple hats, from managing new hire training in a remote work environment to evaluating real estate investment strategy business – tackling the data deluge is no easy task.

But McLaughlin said taking incremental action with actionable results is key to tackling this deluge and showing the value of those investments in digitization.

Starting small with tangible results could mean starting with portfolio KPIs. For example, a business may need to understand the number of merchants they work with, their volumes, income, and payments – basic metrics that can be easily extracted and presented visually. Information that is easy to consume visually – or, better yet, that can be interacted with in dashboards – can effectively familiarize the C-suite with this information.

From there, McLaughlin said, CFOs can develop and deliver other types of information. By presenting this information to CEOs and other business leaders, this data-driven material becomes an integral part of their daily operations, creating a greater appetite for more information and opening the door to new investments in digitization.

It’s an easier said than done process. This is because the actionable insights that data can provide, and the technology that can transform workflows, will ultimately force people within an organization to change their workflows and behavior.

Still, McLaughlin noted that the CFO is uniquely positioned to play a more introspective role within the company. As other business leaders look to consumers, investments, and business partners, the CFO needs to focus internally on improving operations and driving growth. As such, he said, financial leaders are well positioned to meet the challenge of digital transformation.

“It’s the chair we sit in and look at in the organization that is unique from all of my colleagues,” he said. “I think this positions us best to implement these changes and champion them across the organization. “