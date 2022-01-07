Chester County Annual Water Condition Report Now Available – Daily Local

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Water Resources Authority (CCWRA) annual report on water conditions, covering the full year of 2020, is now available. The report provides a snapshot of the county’s water resources and highlights long-term trends in water quality over the past 20 years.

Maintaining water quality has been noted as the top priority for residents of Chester County, according to the most recent County Citizen Survey. The CCWRA is accepting feedback on improving our county’s water resources, our water recreation, and stormwater concerns through surveys which can be found here.

Notable findings from the annual report on the state of the water in Chester County for 2020 include total precipitation eight inches above the historic county average. Tropical Storm Isaias brought the greatest amount of rain in August 2020, but uncertainty about future local precipitation, indicated by high precipitation levels in 2018 and 2019, suggests the need for adaptive stormwater management and floodplains.

Tropical Storm Isaias also caused a significant increase in stream flows. Stream flow is closely related to water quality. Overall, stream flows from over 2,300 Chester County streams remained within normal ranges for most of the year.

The Water Condition Report 2020 summarizes precipitation, flow, water chemistry, biology, and water supply data collected at Chester County monitoring stations. Data for the report is collected through the Chester County Water Resources Cooperative Program and the US Geological Survey.

The Chester County Water Resources Authority was established by the Chester County Council of Commissioners over 60 years ago, and since then the CCWRA has provided flood protection and water supplies to the basin Brandywine Creek Hydrographic as well as Water Resource Management, Science, Information and Planning.

The full report on Chester County Water Conditions for 2020 is available at https://www.chesco.org/DocumentCenter/View/65502/2020AnnualWaterStatusReport_Final_12302021?bidId=.