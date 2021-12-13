Chester County area school districts react to mask decision

DOWNTOWN – Most school districts in Chester County have opted to have students and staff continue to wear masks indoors.

On Friday, December 10, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the PA Health Secretary’s Acting School Masking Order, which required the use of masks inside schools, effective immediately.

Most schools are following their pre-determined health and safety plans approved by the board for when COVID transmission is considered ‘high’, as is currently the case, while still requiring masks whatever the vaccination status.

Jennifer Shealy, communications director for the Downingtown area school district, commented via email.

“The Downtown Area School District continues to follow the board-approved health and safety plan, as well as guidelines from the Chester County Health Department, CDC, and PDE in protecting the health. health and safety of our school community, ”Shealy wrote. “Our students have been incredibly cooperative and we are grateful to our students, staff and families for their continued support of these initiatives.”

Mary Schwemler, district communications director for the West Chester area school district, along with several other districts, said health and safety plans would likely be reviewed in January.

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court of the Palestinian Authority on Friday, we have reverted to our board-approved health and safety plan,” Schwemler said. “The plan requires masks in our buildings while we stay in high transmission levels.

“We plan to evaluate the health and safety plan in January. “

“Masking remained an important mitigation strategy and helped us keep students and staff safe inside our buildings, and allowed us to continue teaching in person,” said the Superintendent of Coatesville area school district, Tomás Hanna. “Our school board will re-evaluate our health and safety plan after the holiday break. “

Students and staff in the Tredyffrin / Easttown school district will continue to wear masks.

“TESD will review our health and safety plan in January 2022 in accordance with PDE guidelines,” read an article on the district’s website. “In the meantime, the TESD pandemic team remains in consultation with health authorities regarding evolving conditions, and we will share their recommendations as we learn new information.”

The Kennett Consolidated School District favors vaccinations and still requires masks.

“In the absence of a statewide masking ordinance, the Pennsylvania School Code empowers districts like the KCSD to act in the best interests of our students, staff and their staff. families, “said Nikki Laws, communications specialist at KCSD. “At this time, we continue to demand the use of masks in our buildings and on our buses.

“The latter is a federal rule imposed by the CDC. However, our administration will reassess the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan in January, once the holiday gatherings are behind us and our younger students have had ample opportunity to get their shots. As always, we regularly monitor local, state, and national data sources and chat with our colleagues at CCHD and Chester County Districts. “

The Twin Valley School District has decided to give the choice to students and parents as the masks are no longer necessary, as the masking order is no longer a warrant.

The district will continue to use the same mitigation strategies to promote hand sanitizer use, hand washing, and social distancing.

“We appreciate the patience shown by all of our staff, students and families as we have overcome the many challenges related to COVID since the start of the school year,” read the TVSD website.

Twin Valley School District Superintendent Patrick Winters responded by email.

“Since the masking order is no longer required, the Twin Valley School District is now the optional mask,” he said.

The West Chester Area School District is also keen to make it possible for older students to receive the booster vaccine and assess the impact on children aged 5 to 11.

Students in the Great Valley School District will continue to wear masks.

“We continue to monitor transmission and positivity rates in our community and consult regularly with the Chester County Department of Health,” read an email letter from GVSD to the community.

A spokesperson for the Phoenixville-area school district was pleased with the response.

“The kids were great wearing the masks, there were no real issues,” the spokesperson said.

Christa M. Fazio, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Unionville Chadds Ford School District, spoke on politics.

“For elementary school students, masking is required when the county has a high, substantial or moderate transmission rate and recommended when the transmission rate is low,” she said. “For high school students, masking is mandatory when the county is in a high or substantial transmission rate, recommended when the transmission rate is moderate, and optional when the transmission rate is low.”