Chester County Immediate Unit Receives Million Dollar State Grant

CALN – The Chester County Immediate 24 Unit has received $ 1 million in state funding to build a new toddler center in Caln Township.

State Representative Dan Williams said the funding, provided under the Capital Retrofit Assistance Program, will help demolish the existing toddler center to build a new, expanded building.

“As the representative for the 74th District, the well-being and education of our children is one of my top priorities,” said Williams. “This new, larger toddler center will be able to care for more children in Caln Township, and therefore more children will benefit from preschool education, which studies show , pays significant development dividends for years to come. This is a government grant invested where it can have the most impact: supporting the well-being and development of our children. “

The new expanded toddler center will be approximately 2,500 square feet and will have 20-space parking, sidewalks, disabled access and a student drop-off area. The new center will have three classrooms, separate bedrooms for adults and children, a kitchen area and storage space. The building will be equipped with fire alarm and extinguishing systems, security systems and Internet connectivity. A playground will be built next to the building and improvements will be made to the grounds and surrounding spaces.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program administered by the Bureau of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

RACP projects are permitted under the Redevelopment Assistance section of a capital budget breakdown law, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue, or employment. other measures of economic activity.