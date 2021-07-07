Chick-fil-A to take over Coyote Canyon space in Bradley | Local News

BRADLEY – A new restaurant will be located at the old Coyote Canyon site in Bradley.
Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta, Georgia-based fast food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches, had its plans approved by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday.
Since the planning board is only advisory to the Bradley Village Council, the plans must be approved by the Village Council. This action is expected to take place at the board meeting on Monday.
The restaurant will be at 1359 Locke Drive. The location has been vacant since Coyote Canyon management closed its buffet-style restaurant in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plaintiff Joe Vavrina, senior project manager for HR Green Inc., of McHenry, who attended Tuesday’s hearing, noted in documents to planning board commissioners that the existing 9,499 Coyote Canyon structure square feet will be demolished and a 4,998 square foot restaurant – with two drive-thru lanes – will be built in its place.
The site is along Illinois 50 and is immediately north of the Saucy Crab restaurant and south of the Hove Buick GMC dealership.
Vavrina said construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 and the site should be ready for diners by fall 2022.
He said management had been looking for a way to enter the Kankakee County market and became very serious about this site by the end of 2020. He said the site’s proximity to the Interstate 57 was a huge factor.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted after the meeting that the arrival of a company as important as this would only help Bradley develop this area further.
“A company like this sets the stage for more to come,” Watson said.
Opening hours have not been finalized, but Chick-fil-A restaurants are generally open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
The site should accommodate 122 – 96 indoors and 24 outdoors. The restaurant is projected to have a full-time and part-time staff of 60 to 80.
Founded in 1946 as Dwarf Grill and later Dwarf House, the company has been operating under Chick-fil-A since 1967. The privately held company operates nearly 2,700 restaurants.
Most recently, Chick-fil-A earned top accolades in the US Customer Satisfaction Index for being the best fast food restaurant. The company has earned this honor for seven consecutive years.
ACSI measures cleanliness, reliability of mobile applications, quality and helpfulness of staff, among other factors.
