China issues white paper on digital yuan, confirming it is not a synthetic CBDC – Ledger Insights

Today, the People’s Bank of China released a white paper on e-CNY or digital yuan, including in English. He reiterates the previous messages but clarifies certain points. For example, the former central bank governor previously said state banks issue e-CNY against central bank deposits, a synthetic CBDC. Today’s white paper explicitly states that central bank digital currency (CBDC) is issued by the central bank and that commercial banks only distribute it.

At the end of June, individuals opened nearly 21 million wallets and businesses launched an additional 3.4 million wallets. 34.5 billion RMB ($ 5.34 billion) were processed out of 70.75 million transactions. This gives an average transaction value of 488 RMB ($ 75.47), less than half of the October average of last year.

The document describes the main purposes of the digital yuan. First, the aim is to ensure financial inclusion and provide a digital public good currency as the use of physical currency decreases. Digital renminbi holdings will not earn interest.

Promoting fair competition and interoperability between the different forms of digital currency is the second objective displayed without mentioning the dominant mobile payment platforms AliPay or WeChat Pay. It differentiates e-CNY from other digital payment tools as being legal tender, not requiring a bank account, supporting offline payments and providing “managed anonymity”.

This refers to the possibility for low value wallets to be configured with only a mobile number. As previously reported, Chinese authorities already have the ability to track payments.

The document says, “The e-CNY system collects less transaction information than traditional electronic payment and does not provide information to third parties or other government agencies, except as otherwise provided by laws and regulations.

A third objective concerns cross-border payments. The central bank responds to concerns about the cross-border use of the RMB by saying, “The internationalization of a currency is the natural result of market selection. The international status of a country’s currency depends on its economic fundamentals and the depth, efficiency and openness of its financial markets. We observe that while historically the Chinese markets have been closed, there is currently a gradual opening.

The white paper says that while digital currency can be used across borders, it is “primarily” designed for home use. The central bank also recognized the problems of monetary sovereignty and the principle of “no harm”.

Meanwhile, in other news today, the Pudong District in Shanghai outlined its intention to use the digital yuan for cross-border trade finance. China’s digital currency pilot projects continue to gain momentum and have now reached over 10 million people.