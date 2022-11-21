China’s COVID cases surge, hard-hit Beijing districts close schools

Three deaths over the weekend in Beijing, the first since May

Guangzhou orders five-day lockdown of its Baiyun district

China reported 26,824 new local cases nationwide

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Students at schools in several districts in Beijing buckled down to online classes on Monday after authorities called on residents of some of its hardest-hit areas to stay at home, as the COVID cases in the Chinese capital and nationwide have increased.

China is battling numerous outbreaks of COVID-19, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest. It reported 26,824 new local cases for Sunday, closing in on the country’s daily pandemic peak in April.

It also recorded two deaths in Beijing, compared to a Saturday, the first in China since the end of May.

Guangzhou, a southern city of nearly 19 million battling the biggest of China’s recent outbreaks, ordered a five-day lockdown for Baiyun, its most populous district. It also suspended restaurant services and closed nightclubs and theaters in the city’s main business district.

The latest surge tests China’s resolve to stick to the adjustments it has made to its zero COVID policy, which calls on cities to be more targeted in their crackdowns and move away from lockdowns and testing widespread that have strangled the economy and frustrated residents.

Asian stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout from China’s escalating COVID situation, with risk aversion benefiting bonds and the dollar.

Beijing reported 962 new infections, down from 621 the day before. Its sprawling Chaoyang district, home to 3.5 million people, urged residents to stay at home as schools went online.

The streets were quiet and residents were encouraged to work from home. Stores other than those selling groceries seemed mostly closed.

“You can’t go anywhere. Everything is closed. Customers can’t come either. What can you do? You can’t do anything,” said Jia Xi, 32, a salesman in the medical industry.

Some schools in Haidian, Dongcheng and Xicheng districts have also halted in-person instruction.

APPROACH REVERSAL

Several Chinese cities began scaling back routine community testing for COVID-19 last week, including the northern city of Shijiazhuang, which has been the subject of fervent speculation that it could be a test bed for COVID-19. relaxation of policies.

But late Sunday, Shijiazhuang announced it would carry out mass testing in six of its eight districts over the next five days after daily new local cases reached 641. It also encouraged residents to shop online and ordered some schools to suspend in-person instruction.

“They lasted for a week,” said a popular comment on Weibo on the sidewalks of Shijiazhuang, which was among the most viewed topics on the social media platform.

The People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, published another article on Monday reiterating the need to catch infections early but avoid taking a “one size fits all” approach, its eighth such article since China announced its 20 adjusted measures on Nov. 11.

The National Health Commission released more detailed guidelines on Monday on how those measures would be applied to testing, delineation and management of at-risk areas as well as home isolation practices.

“FEEL THE STONES”

China’s recent efforts to further target its COVID-19 restrictions have raised investor hopes for more meaningful easing even as China faces its first winter battling the highly transmissible variant of Omicron.

However, many analysts expect such a change to begin only in March or April, with the government arguing that President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy saves lives and is necessary to avoid the health system. not be overwhelmed.

Experts say fully reopening requires a massive vaccination booster effort and a change in messaging in a country where the disease remains widely feared. Authorities say they plan to boost hospital capacity and fever clinics to screen patients and are formulating a vaccination campaign.

Oxford Economics said it only expects a zero-COVID exit in the second half of 2023, with vaccination rates among older people still relatively low.

“From an epidemiological and political point of view, we don’t think the country is ready to open up yet,” he said in a report released on Monday.

Hao Hong, chief economist at GROW Investment Group, said in a separate note that a gradual, managed reopening could already be underway, with back and forth as China “crosses the river while feeling the stones”.

“Despite growing challenges, it is not a question of whether China will reopen, but of how long and how best to manage to minimize healthcare costs and potential lives lost,” he said. .

Reporting from Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; written by Brenda Goh; edited by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast

