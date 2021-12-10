City awards $ 1.45 million in federal COVID funds | Local news

KANKAKEE – A total of $ 1.45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated to three Kankakee organizations or departments during the Kankakee City Council meeting on Monday.
In total, the council has now allocated about 33% of its federal funds to COVID relief.
The City Council has allocated $ 750,000 to the Kankakee Public Service Program to provide funding, public aid and assistance to non-profit organizations in Kankakee. The money is intended to help residents of the city who have been affected by the pandemic.
The council also approved a $ 350,000 award to its environmental services department to improve municipal services. Another $ 350,000 was awarded for operational software for municipal services.
The city has received $ 15,052,449 from the US Treasury to distribute to businesses, organizations and governments affected by the pandemic.
The city had previously allocated $ 1.59 million for lost revenue associated with the pandemic. Another $ 650,000 went to ESU to make up for lost revenue.
The city has also allocated $ 500,000 for housing rehabilitation, $ 350,000 for vocational training programs in conjunction with Kankakee Community College and $ 500,000 to the city’s Community and Development Agency for the administration of grants. and program development.
City Council, through its discussions and meetings with its Committee of the Whole, has now allocated $ 5.04 million of the $ 15.05 million.