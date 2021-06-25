CJN Named Best Ohio Newspaper | Local News

The Cleveland Jewish News was named Ohio’s Best Newspaper at the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2021 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards, which took place virtually June 24 due to COVID-19. This is the fifth time in the past seven years that the CJN has been named the number one community newspaper. The other years were 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015.

Additionally, the CJN won the Best Section for Non-Daily Newspaper Award for the Local News Section for the fifth consecutive year.

In total, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company has won 22 awards.

Here is a list of all CJN Press Club 2021 awards:

• CJN was named Ohio’s Best Community Newspaper.

• CJN staff won the best section award for the local news section for non-daily newspapers.

• Editor-in-chief Bob Jacob and journalist Jane Kaufman won first place for breaking news in non-daily newspapers for “Federal agents plunder Kosher meats from Tibor, three houses”.

• Kaufman received # 1 (in the Non-Daily News category) for Features, Personality Profile for “CJN Talks One-on-One with Amy Acton: State Medical Director Talks About Judaism, Israel, COVID-19 and more ”.

• Kaufman also took third place in the same category for his profile on Harlan Diamond, “The diamond was a precious gem in restoration for 70 years.”

• Columnist Bob Abelman was named Ohio’s Best for Critics / Critics. Abelman also won first place critics / critics in the open category for ” Sleuth ‘delightfully twists and turns on the Hanna Theater’ stage. The judges wrote: “Clearly written review, classically structured, free of spoilers. Sorry to have missed the show.

• Lifestyles editor-in-chief Amanda Koehn and Kaufman took second place for community / local coverage in the non-daily news for “Social media triggers police investigation”.

• Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler and Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt took second place in Breaking News Series for their COVID-19 coverage via breaking news alerts in the media category digital.

• Second place for infographics in digital media went to Sadler and Schmitt for “A Timeline of Ohio’s Response to COVID-19”.

• Design Director Stephen Valentine received second place for the September 25th CJN in the “A-1” visual category ahead of daily and non-daily newspapers.

• For non-daily newspapers, reporter McKenna Corson took second place for writing a general article for “No Color Blind: How Black Jews in Cleveland Persevered Through Racism and Anti-Semitism to Lobby for equality ”. The judges wrote: “Full portraits of people who may share a subculture but whose life experiences are totally different. Revealed their worlds with care.

• Corson also took second place for best obituary in the open category for “Holocaust survivor overcame obstacles to educate people”.

• For the best newspaper website, cjn.org took third place.

• For general news column in the open category, columnist Regina Brett took third place for “Black Lives Matter.” Period. “The judges wrote,” The chronicler’s personal voice comes out beautifully in this clear and straightforward column. “

• Jacob won third place in Ohio for best title writing.

• Valentine received third place in Ohio for best page design for the Passover 2020 cover. The judges wrote: “The Zoom holiday photo illustration particularly captures this crazy time.”

• Sadler and Schmitt took third place in online storytelling for “Beachwood settles second mayor’s conduct complaint” on cjn.org.

• Sadler and Schmitt also received third place for using social media for general election tweets.

Canvas, the Company’s arts and culture magazine, received the following awards for its Winter 2020 edition:

• Valentine received first place for the design of a single page magazine in the category visuals for Canvas Cover Winter 2020.

• For art articles in the large circulation magazine category, Canvas Editor Koehn and Kaufman took second place for their “Who’s next” package on emerging artists.

• For the best magazine website, canvascle.com received second place.